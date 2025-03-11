Auto Dealers Primed to Add Mobile Service in Big Numbers in 2025, Curbee Says

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. auto dealers are primed to add mobile service in a big way in 2025, meeting consumers’ expectations for convenience and driving dealer profits, according to Curbee, a company that helps dealers implement mobile service with its platform.

“Consumers want the same level of convenience in car care that they’re accustomed to in other aspects of their lives,” Curbee CEO Amit Chandarana said. “And dealers are finding that not only does it make customers happy, but it’s a new profit center that also frees up their service bays for more complicated appointments.”

Developments that indicate 2025 is the year mobile vehicle service will evolve from a niche offering into a cornerstone of dealership strategy include:

Mobile service was one of the top four themes discussed at NADA 2025 (the National Automobile Dealers Association annual conference).

More than 90% of customers who have not visited their dealers’ service centers in over 18 months accept a mobile appointment when given the option, Curbee reports.

of customers who have not visited their dealers’ service centers in over 18 months accept a mobile appointment when given the option, Curbee reports. Major automakers, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Corp. , Stellantis and VW are increasingly encouraging their dealers to add mobile repair services, including offering financial incentives, with at least one major automaker reporting a twofold increase in mobile orders over the past year, according to recent reports on mobile service in The Detroit News and Automotive News .

, Stellantis and VW are increasingly encouraging their dealers to add mobile repair services, including offering financial incentives, with at least one major automaker reporting a twofold increase in mobile orders over the past year, according to recent reports on mobile service in and . “This is the year white-glove service goes mainstream: mobile service and other touches can differentiate dealers and create brand new revenue streams,” according to the Dave Cantin Group 2025 Market Outlook Report .

Mobile service not only boosts customer loyalty to a dealership’s “fixed ops,” the departments that offer repairs and maintenance, but overall loyalty to dealerships, strengthening both service revenue and repeat sales opportunities. This underscores the potential for mobile car repair to evolve from a niche offering into a cornerstone of dealership profit-growth strategies in 2025.

“Mobile repair isn’t just a modern twist on traditional service—it’s a strategic opportunity for dealers to enhance operational efficiency,” Chandarana said. “With the uncertainty of policies and tariffs, fixed operations allows dealers to plan for their business. Mobile service is a no-brainer for consumers, so it makes a lot of sense for dealers. It’s a way to exponentially grow loyalty and profits, regardless of what’s happening in sales.”

About Curbee

Curbee is the fastest-growing mobile service technology provider. Curbee enables dealerships to offer mobile service with its platform called M.A.R.S. (Mobile and Remote Service). With Curbee M.A.R.S., it's simple: dealerships send the right van to the right job, using the right route with the right parts, at the right time.

Our street credit comes from our in-market experience and best practices. With our software, solutions and success team, dealers can scale mobile service quickly, delivering a game-changing customer experience while driving revenue growth. Our innovative technology supports AI-powered scheduling & analytics, ensuring dealers efficiently “go mobile.” Curbee’s team has highly relevant experience from Tesla, Toyota, Ford and Roadster and is backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. For more information, visit www.curbee.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb588e3f-e107-4854-b015-93e8d685a108