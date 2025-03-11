Kane Biotech Announces Canadian Distribution Agreement With Best Buy Medical for revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (“Kane Biotech”) announces that it has concluded a three-year distribution agreement with Best Buy Medical Canada for its revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel Product line.

In November 2024, Kane Biotech received Health Canada approval for its revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, marking a significant milestone for the company in advancing wound care solutions. Since then, Kane has been actively working to promote the product and integrate it into the Canadian healthcare system. Through strategic partnerships, educational initiatives, and engagement with healthcare professionals, the company has been focused on demonstrating revyve™’s effectiveness in infection management and wound healing. By increasing awareness and accessibility, Kane aims to establish revyve™ as a trusted solution in hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities across Canada.

"This partnership with Best Buy Medical allows us to improve access to innovative wound care solutions for Canadians suffering from chronic, non-healing wounds," said Marc Edwards, President & CEO of Kane Biotech. "By expanding our distribution network, we are not only helping patients and healthcare providers access effective infection management and wound healing solutions, but we are also tapping into a significant financial opportunity in the Canadian wound care market."

"We are excited to partner with Kane Biotech to bring the revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel to the Canadian market," said Jamie Church, CEO of Best Buy Medical. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to offer the highest quality medical products that enhance patient care and outcomes. We believe that revyve™ will be a game-changer in wound care management."

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Kane has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (65 patents and patents pending as well as trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by Kane's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™, DermaKB Biofilm™, and revyve™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. Kane is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

About Best Buy Medical Canada

Best Buy Medical Canada is a leading distributor of high-quality medical products, serving healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities across the country. With a strong reputation for reliability and excellence, the company specializes in sourcing and supplying innovative medical solutions that enhance patient care and improve clinical outcomes. Best Buy Medical Canada is committed to supporting the Canadian healthcare system by offering a comprehensive range of products, exceptional customer service, and efficient distribution networks. By partnering with industry leaders, the company ensures that healthcare professionals have access to cutting-edge medical supplies that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

