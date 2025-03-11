Little Leaves Behavioral Services Expands in Maryland and Virginia

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for preschool-aged children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), today announced plans to open four new locations in Maryland and Virginia this summer. The expansion reflects Little Leaves’ commitment to helping more children with essential social, communication, and behavioral challenges grow and succeed.

Little Leaves currently operates 14 centers across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Florida. Each center’s highly trained clinical team delivers individualized, evidence-based applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy, empowering young children to develop critical skills in a structured, nurturing environment.

The four new centers, opening to support growing demand in communities they currently serve, will be located at:

Chantilly: 4090 Lafayette Center Dr, Chantilly, VA 20151

Tysons Corner: 8133 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182

Owings Mills: 11459 Cronhill Drive Owings Mills, MD 21117

Middle River: 12 Irondale Street, White Marsh, MD 21220

Each new center will be able to serve 24 children and in total, the four new locations will create 120 jobs.

Specifically designed for children as young as 15 months to 6 years who have an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, the programs are run in a preschool-like setting to foster school readiness and independence. The clinical team works closely with each child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapy plans tailored to their unique needs.

“Our goal is to improve the lives of children with autism spectrum disorder through the use of tried-and-true ABA therapy services, and this expansion helps bring additional treatment options to Maryland and Virginia families,” said Steven DeVore, president of Little Leaves. “We look forward to reaching even more children and families and transforming their lives through early intervention.”

Little Leaves plans to expand to 25 centers on the East Coast over the next five years with the goal of increasing access to high-quality early intervention services for children with autism. This growth strategy includes adding more centers in existing markets where demand exceeds capacity, ensuring that more families in underserved communities can benefit from ABA therapy. Additionally, Little Leaves will establish centers in new regions, helping more children develop essential skills for success in school and beyond.

“For many families, the journey begins long before an autism diagnosis,” said Dr. Ivy Chong, Little Leaves’ chief clinical officer. “Even after a diagnosis, parents can face long waitlists for services and struggle to find the right support to navigate the process. We are committed to addressing these gaps by expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based therapy so more children can receive early intervention services.”

Little Leaves Behavioral Services is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence® (BHCOE) at the highest level of accreditation (3-year accreditation). BHCOE grants accreditation to organizations who meet the standards for clinical and operational quality, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

For more information, please visit https://littleleaves.org or email info@littleleaves.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of Full Bloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an autism spectrum disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org.