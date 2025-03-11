9/11 Legacy Foundation Formed to Educate Current, Future Generations About Lasting Impact of 2001 Terrorist Attacks

STAMFORD, Conn., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An esteemed group of high-ranking former government, defense, emergency management officials and first responders has announced the formation of the 9/11 Legacy Foundation.

The Foundation will educate current and future generations about the profound and lasting significance of September 11, 2001. It plans to promote the importance of remembrance, service and unity leading up to the 25th anniversary of the attacks and work with longstanding charitable organizations to provide additional commemorative content and reach. It will do so, in part, by showcasing the current impacts of 9/11 still lived daily by those who have not forgotten – those who remember.

The Foundation is led by former White House chief of staff Andrew Card, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, former Federal Reserve vice chairman Roger Ferguson, Jr., and retired Lieutenant Generals Patricia Horoho and Marc Sasseville, among others.

Card, who first informed President George W. Bush of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, said, “By highlighting the importance of the 25th anniversary on Sept. 11, 2026, we will honor those lives lost and the heroes who emerged, while inspiring a renewed commitment to service and unity. We must collectively remember the events of that fateful day, preserving the strength and values that arose in its aftermath. Through education, remembrance, and action, we empower Americans to protect our nation's future.”

Card added, “After 9/11 there was a strong sense of unity and patriotism that permeated our country. Today, we sometimes seem more focused on what divides us than what brings us together. Simply put, we are doing exactly what we said we never would – forgetting the importance of 9/11 and the precious unity that followed. We must remember.”

“Today, more than 100 million Americans are too young to have experienced the loss of 2,977 innocent lives at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, leaving many disconnected from the tragedy and the unity it inspired. Especially troubling is a 2023 poll that showed far too many young Americans holding a positive opinion of Osama bin Laden, who masterminded the attacks on our homeland,” said Panetta. “The 9/11 Legacy Foundation wants to turn ‘Never Forget’ into the inspiring call to action, ‘We Remember.’”

The 9/11 Legacy Foundation was formed by founder and chief executive officer Dr. Chris Meek to uphold six pillars:

Foster connections between Americans and the events of September 11, 2001.

Instill unity and patriotism by highlighting our shared history and collective strength.

Educate and raise awareness about the long-lasting impacts of 9/11 on our daily lives.

Commemorate milestones, most notably the 25th anniversary, and ensure such milestones reflect the magnitude of the events’ significance.

Define “We Remember” and commit to educating future generations about the meaning behind the sentiment.

Curate stories of heroism and resilience from those who perished, survivors, and their loved ones.

“A large focus for the foundation will be to uplift and strengthen the 25th anniversary commemoration. This is especially important, as this will be the last major anniversary where a majority of survivors and loved ones will still be able to participate,” said LTG (Ret) Horoho, former U.S. Army Surgeon General.

Horoho continued, “We must always remember the selflessness of first responders and civilians alike, many of whom lost their lives or continue to suffer from 9/11-related health issues. We also must remember the sacrifices of service members in the Global War on Terror, with thousands killed and others facing the ongoing toll of mental health struggles.”

Other members of the foundation’s organizing committee are former Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Joe Allbaugh, Fire Department of New York Battalion Chief Chris Ganci, former deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Secretary Jane Holl Lute, executive director of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial Donna Gibson, former U.S. Forces Inspector General Col. Marilyn Wills and Hollywood filmmaker, director and producer Michael Gier, who is currently producing a film highlighting the impacts of the attacks.

For more information, visit www.the911legacy.org .

