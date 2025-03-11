Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we,” or “our”) today reported that net revenue decreased 1.3% to $28.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.1% for the quarter to $24.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $984 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 17.2% to $5.9 million. Capital expenditures were $600 thousand for the quarter compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.9% to $28.0 million and station operating expense increased 0.7% to $23.5 million. Operating income decreased 63.0% to $1.0 million.

Net revenue decreased 2.2% to $110.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to $112.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.5% for the twelve-month period to $94.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, operating income was $2.4 million compared to $11.5 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 23.1% to $21.1 million. Capital expenditures for the twelve-months were $3.8 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $3.5 million for the twelve-month period compared to $9.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the twelve-months of 2024.

On a same station basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.7% to $108.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 2.5% to $92.5 million. Operating income decreased 78.4% to $2.5 million.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024 and subsequent to the end of the year paid an additional quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025. The aggregate amount of each quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 and $27.3 million as of March 10, 2025.   The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.

Saga’s 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 424193. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on March 11, 2025 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,  December 31, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Operating Results           
Net operating revenue$ 28,770  $29,145  $ 110,294  $112,773 
Station operating expense  24,297   23,329    94,280   90,199 
Corporate general and administrative  3,467   3,026    12,611   10,966 
Other operating expense (income), net  22   (5)   1,048   120 
Operating income  984   2,795    2,355   11,488 
Interest expense  113   43    348   173 
Interest income  (238)  (414)   (1,047)  (1,441)
Other income, net  (305)      (1,516)  (119)
Income before income tax expense  1,414   3,166    4,570   12,875 
Income tax expense (benefit)           
Current  510   970    1,225   2,990 
Deferred  (365)  (305)   (115)  385 
   145   665    1,110   3,375 
Net income$ 1,269  $2,501  $ 3,460  $9,500 
            
Earnings per share:           
Basic$ 0.20  $0.40  $ 0.55  $1.55 
Diluted$ 0.20  $0.40  $ 0.55  $1.55 
            
Weighted average common shares  6,089   6,030    6,075   6,045 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares  6,089   6,030    6,075   6,045 
            


 December 31, 
 2024    2023
Balance Sheet Data      
Working capital$ 30,528 $32,615 
Net fixed assets$ 51,907 $51,405 
Net intangible assets and other assets$ 122,732 $120,164 
Total assets$ 221,725 $232,213 
Long-term debt$ 5,000 $ 
Stockholders' equity$ 165,922 $170,549 
       


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
      
  Years Ended December 31,
  2024     2023 
  (In thousands)
      
Statement of Cash Flows     
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net income$3,460  $9,500 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization 5,283   5,055 
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (115)  385 
Amortization of deferred costs 36   36 
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards 1,950   1,116 
Loss on sale of assets, net 1,048   120 
(Gain) on insurance claims (383)   
Other (gain), net (1,133)  (119)
Barter (revenue) expense, net 89   50 
Deferred and other compensation (230)  (100)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:     
Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses 2,246   (1,303)
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 1,521   639 
Total adjustments 10,312   5,879 
Net cash provided by operating activities 13,772   15,379 
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Purchase of short-term investments (19,660)  (20,728)
Redemption of short-term investments 20,728   20,723 
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) (3,767)  (4,356)
Acquisition of broadcast properties (5,711)   
Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets 203   1,747 
Proceeds from redemption of investments and other 1,526    
Other investing activities (3)  117 
Net cash used in investing activities (6,684)  (2,497)
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Proceeds from long-term debt 5,000    
Cash dividends paid (22,520)  (19,875)
Purchase of treasury shares (290)  (227)
Net cash used in financing activities (17,810)  (20,102)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,722)  (7,220)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,582   36,802 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$18,860  $29,582 
 



Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                  
 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2)
 Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
 2024  2023  2024 2023  2024  2023 
Operating Results                 
Net operating revenue$ 28,770  $29,145  $28,006  $29,145  $28,770   $30,060 
Station operating expense  24,297   23,329   23,484   23,329   24,297    24,001 
Corporate general and administrative  3,467   3,026   3,467   3,026   3,467    3,026 
Other operating expense (income), net  22   (5)  22   (5)  22    (5)
Operating income  984   2,795  $ 1,033 $2,795    984   3,038 
Interest expense  113   43          113   122 
Interest income  (238)  (414)         (238)  (414)
Other income, net  (305)            (305)   
Income before income tax expense  1,414   3,166          1,414   3,330 
Income tax expense (benefit)                 
Current  510   970          510   990 
Deferred  (365)  (305)         (365)  (302)
   145   665          145   688 
Net income$ 1,269  $2,501        $ 1,269  $2,642 
                  
Earnings per share:                 
Basic$ 0.20  $0.40        $ 0.20  $0.43 
Diluted$ 0.20  $0.40        $ 0.20  $0.43 
                  
Weighted average common shares  6,089   6,030          6,089   6,030 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares  6,089   6,030          6,089   6,030 
                  
                  
 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2)
 Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
 2024  2023  2024 2023  2024  2023 
Depreciation and amortization by segment                 
Radio Stations$ 1,380  $1,255  $ 1,231 $1,254  $ 1,380  $1,315 
Corporate  56   63    56  63    56   63 
 $ 1,436  $1,318  $ 1,287 $1,317  $ 1,436  $1,378 
_________________________                 
(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.
 


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                  
 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2)
 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
 2024  2023  2024 2023 2024  2023 
Operating Results                 
Net operating revenue$ 110,294     $112,773   $108,598  $112,773 $111,462   $116,033 
Station operating expense  94,280      90,199    92,461   90,199   95,424   92,957 
Corporate general and administrative  12,611      10,966    12,611   10,966   12,611   10,966 
Other operating expense (income), net  1,048      120   1,046   120   1,048   120 
Operating income  2,355   11,488   $ 2,480 $11,488   2,379   11,990 
Interest expense  348      173           479   488 
Interest income  (1,047)     (1,441)          (1,047)  (1,441)
Other income, net  (1,516)     (119)         (1,516)  (119)
Income before income tax expense  4,570   12,875           4,463   13,062 
Income tax expense (benefit)                 
Current  1,225      2,990           1,200   3,015 
Deferred  (115)     385           (119)  389 
   1,110   3,375          1,081   3,404 
Net income$ 3,460  $9,500         $ 3,382  $9,658 
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic$ 0.55     $1.55         $ 0.54  $1.57 
Diluted$ 0.55     $1.55         $ 0.54  $1.57 
                   
Weighted average common shares  6,075      6,045           6,075   6,045 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares  6,075      6,045           6,075   6,045 
                  
                  
 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2)
 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
 2024  2023  2024 2023 2024  2023 
Depreciation and amortization by segment                 
Radio Stations$ 5,070  $4,854  $4,736  $4,854 $ 5,299  $5,326 
Corporate  213   201    213  201   213   201 
 $ 5,283  $5,055  $ 4,949 $5,055 $ 5,512  $5,527 
_________________________                 
(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.
 


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
             
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31,  December 31,  
 2024  2023  2024  2023  
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)            
Operating income$ 984  $2,795  $ 2,355  $11,488  
Plus:            
Corporate general and administrative  3,467   3,026    12,611   10,966  
Other operating expense (income), net  22   (5)   1,048   120  
Station depreciation and amortization  1,380   1,255    5,070   4,854  
Station operating income$ 5,853  $7,071  $ 21,084  $27,428  
             
Other financial data            
Depreciation and amortization:            
Radio Stations$ 1,380  $1,255  $ 5,070  $4,854  
Corporate$ 56  $63  $ 213  $201  
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards$ 503  $373  $ 1,950 (1)$1,116 (1)
Other operating expense, net (2)$ 22  $(5) $ 1,048  $120  
Other income, net (2)$ (305) $-  $ (1,516) $(119) 
Deferred income tax expense (2)$ (365) $(305) $ (115) $385  
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)$ 568  $959  $ 3,767 (1)$4,356 (1)
_________________________            
(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables 
 


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
            
       Adjusted   
 12 Months Ended Add: 12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,  Pro Forma December 31,  December 31, 
 2024  Acquisitions (2) 2024   2023 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)            
Net income$3,460  $(78) $3,382  $9,500 
Exclusions:           
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net (1,048)     (1,048)  (120)
Other income, net 2,474      2,474   1,510 
Total exclusions 1,426      1,426   1,390 
Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 2,034   (78)  1,956   8,110 
Plus:           
Interest expense 348   131   479   173 
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,110   (29)  1,081   3,375 
Depreciation & amortization expense 5,283   229   5,512   5,055 
Non-cash compensation 1,950      1,950   1,116 
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)$10,725  $253  $10,978  $17,829 
            
Total long-term debt, including current maturities      $5,000  $ 
Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)       10,978   17,829 
Leverage ratio       0.46    
_________________________           
(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.
(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.
 


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
                  
Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income
                  
   Adjustments      Adjustments   
 Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station
 Three Months and Dispositions Three Months Three Months and Dispositions Three Months
 Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended
 December 31,  Entire Comparable  December 31,  December 31,  Entire Comparable  December 31, 
 2024 Period 2024 2023  Period 2023 
Net operating revenue$28,770 $(764) $28,006 $29,145  $- $29,145 
Station operating expense 24,297  (813)  23,484  23,329   -  23,329 
Corporate general and administrative 3,467  -   3,467  3,026   -  3,026 
Other operating expense (income), net 22  -   22  (5)  -  (5)
Operating income$984 $49  $1,033 $2,795  $ - $2,795 
                  
                  
   Adjustments     Adjustments   
 Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station
 Twelve Months and Dispositions Twelve Months Twelve Months and Dispositions Twelve Months
 Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended
 December 31,  Entire Comparable December 31,  December 31,  Entire Comparable  December 31, 
 2024 Period 2024 2023  Period 2023 
Net operating revenue$110,294 $(1,696) $108,598 $112,773  $- $112,773 
Station operating expense 94,280  (1,819)  92,461  90,199   -  90,199 
Corporate general and administrative 12,611  -   12,611  10,966   -  10,966 
Other operating expense (income), net 1,048  (2)  1,046  120   -  120 
Operating income$2,355 $125  $2,480 $11,488  $ - $11,488 