Seneca Polytechnic opens new IELTS test centre in partnership with British Council Canada

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyone who needs to test for English proficiency has a new option to do so at Seneca Polytechnic.

Seneca announced today that its Newnham Campus will be home to an official test centre for International English Language Testing System (IELTS), a standardized English test trusted by the Canadian government, educational organizations, employers and professional associations around the world.

The test centre will be open to Seneca students as well as students from other schools and members of the community.

“We are excited to welcome IELTS to Seneca and look forward to providing test takers with a great experience,” says Michelle Hutt, Vice-President, Academic. “IELTS has set the global standard in English proficiency testing. Bringing this great partnership to our campus allows us to better serve our students and other community members.”

Philip Rylah, Regional Exams Director at the British Council says, ‘This exciting new partnership between the British Council and Seneca Polytechnic will further enhance access to the IELTS test for both Seneca students and the local community—the world’s most recognized and trusted English test. We look forward to working closely with Seneca Polytechnic to provide the excellent testing experience our customers need.’

Appointments can now be booked online for IELTS tests at Seneca with the first test available on Saturday March 29.

Seneca’s Newnham Campus is located at Highway 404 and Finch Avenue in Toronto, making it the ideal location for anyone in the Greater Toronto Area who needs to write their IELTS test.

The IELTS space at Newnham Campus is housed within Seneca’s Test Centres, which provide the highest quality of academic test administration and customer service, including accommodations for students with diverse needs, testing of distance learners and testing for external clients from other postsecondary institutions and professional associations.

