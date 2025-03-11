WSO2 Debuts AI-Driven Automation for Identity and Access Management

Austin, TX, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise software developers are increasingly tasked with going beyond their core skills to create secure, branded applications and digital experiences. WSO2 is addressing this demand with today’s introduction of new, integrated artificial intelligence (AI) based capabilities for automating IAM-related processes. The features are generally available on all three of the company’s identity and access management (IAM) offerings: WSO2 Identity Server open-source software (OSS), Asgardeo identity as a service (IDaaS), and WSO2 Private Identity Cloud.

WSO2 will demonstrate the new AI capabilities for IAM at WSO2Con 2025, which runs March 18-20, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. Additionally, the company will use the event to preview new functionality for enabling AI-driven applications by providing robust IAM for AI agents and workloads, which will be rolled out in Q2 2025.

“As AI reshapes how developers create and deliver digital experiences, this evolution needs to extend to how we protect those services and the users who rely on them,” said Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “Through our new and forthcoming AI capabilities we are not only helping developers to streamline key IAM-related functions; we’re also empowering them to provide a new generation of secure AI-driven applications and services.”

The new WSO2 product versions build on the proven IAM capabilities of WSO2 Identity Server, Asgardeo, and Private Identity Cloud. Collectively, they manage more than 1 billion identities worldwide and support a range of scenarios, including customer IAM (CIAM) business-to-business (B2B) CIAM, and government-to-citizen (G2C) IAM, among others. Because the three products share the same code base and user interface (UI), WSO2 customers have unprecedented flexibility to migrate between cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments while delivering a consistent, best-in-class user experience for developers, consumers, and other users.

The latest IAM product releases also extend WSO2’s leadership in delivering comprehensive functionality for complex B2B IAM and CIAM business scenarios, enhance extensibility to facilitate customization, and add identity verification and post-quantum security.

Enhanced Productivity via AI-Driven Automation

The new versions of WSO2 Identity Server, Asgardeo, and Private Identity Cloud now offer AI-driven capabilities for the intelligent automation of IAM-related processes, including branding and login flows. The AI-powered branding function analyzes the visual elements of an organization’s existing website and automatically applies colors, fonts, button styles, and more to ensure brand consistency while reducing the manual design effort required for developers. Meanwhile, the AI-powered login flow generator empowers developers to use natural language requests to automatically create customized workflows, accelerating the configuration process while reducing the complexity of authentication.

In Q2 2025, WSO2 will complement current AI-driven developer productivity features with agentic AI security. New capabilities, among others, will include a pre-configured application template for AI agents with built-in IAM protocol support along with the ability to extend current AI agent frameworks with agent authentication and access delegation.

Expanded Comprehensive B2B Support

WSO2 Identity Server, Asgardeo, and Private Identity Cloud offer the industry’s most comprehensive B2B CIAM support. With WSO2, enterprises can easily onboard enterprise customers and their consumers; delegate administration to enterprise customers; flexibly manage complex, multi-level organization hierarchies; and support enterprise customers’ entire B2B application portfolio.

The latest WSO2 IAM products add three new features to further facilitate B2B CIAM implementations. First, enhanced IAM sub-organization functionality enables customers to sign on once to access multiple enterprise customers and sub-organizations or brands within those customers. Second, new impersonation capabilities enable primary organization administrators to operate on their customer organization’s behalf. Third, support for distinct branding and notification options facilitate customization, including application-specific branding for consumer-facing UIs.

Increased Extensibility and Security

WSO2 builds on the strong extensibility provided by WSO2 Identity Server via Java with a new API-based product extension architecture that works with all three IAM products: WSO2 Identity Server, Asgardeo, and Private Identity Cloud. Now enterprise developers can customize their experience—even within a simplified software as a service (SaaS) environment—by using any language they want to build and deploy extensions anywhere they choose, connecting them via APIs. Organizations can then control the execution of these extensions with custom rules.

Additionally, WSO2’s IAM products feature a number of security enhancements: Built-in support for post-quantum safe cryptography protects against a quantum computer’s ability to crack traditional cryptographic techniques. Integration with OnFido provides advanced identity verification (IDV) capabilities. Integration with Sift enables AI-powered fraud decisioning. Finally, a sovereign identity proxy from partner InCountry offers the ability to isolate identity data in other countries to address regulatory requirements.

Availability

The new capabilities, other than the agentic AI functionality, are all generally available now with WSO2 Identity Server 7.1 and the latest releases of Asgardeo and WSO2 Private Identity Cloud. More details are available in today’s IAM product blog post . Additionally, developers and other technology professionals can visit WSO2’s website to download WSO2 Identity Server 7.1 , try Asgardeo for free, and learn more about WSO2 Private Identity Cloud .

