Sourcewell Awards Gordian’s IDIQ Contract to 36 Contractors Across Florida

Greenville, SC, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that Sourcewell has awarded Gordian’s Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract (Contract #091620-GGI) to 36 Florida contractors. This contract enables government and education entities across the state to access Gordian’s IDIQ solutions, also known as Job Order Contracting (JOC), to expedite construction improvements and address maintenance backlogs, ultimately improving public community spaces throughout the state.

Sourcewell, one of the largest purchasing cooperatives, provides participating agencies access to trusted and highly respected suppliers through nationally solicited contracts. Each supplier is rigorously assessed through a competitive process that ensures procurement requirements are met or exceeded. Last year, 50,000 agencies purchased over 11 billion worth of goods and services through nearly 800 Sourcewell contracts.

"Sourcewell has been a longtime Gordian partner, and we are thrilled to continue offering our cooperative construction contracts to state, local and education entities across Florida," said Matt Peterson, Director of Co-Op Contracts at Gordian. "Our JOC solutions are designed to streamline the construction process, reduce administrative burdens and help government and education agencies create thriving communities where citizens can live, work and play safely."

JOC is a unique, IDIQ procurement process that helps facility leaders complete many repair, maintenance, renovation and straightforward new construction projects through a competitively awarded contract. Gordian’s JOC solutions are available in dozens of states and provinces in North America via cooperative purchasing networks, interlocal agreements and group purchasing organizations (GPOs). With the one-bid process, project owners and facility managers can eliminate the hassle of bidding projects separately, save procurement time, overcome the challenge of pricing negotiations, access readily available contractors and begin work faster. JOC enables project owners and awarded contractors to become long-term partners, resulting in higher quality work and a better experience.

Numerous competitively-awarded contractors are available to perform JOC projects throughout Florida, including:

A-1 Property Services Group, Inc.

Advanced Roofing, Inc.

American Forza Construction, LLC

Apollo Construction & Engineering Services, Inc.

BDI Construction Company

BEAR Construction Company

Bernhard MCC, LLC

Blizzard Air Conditioning, LLC

Caladesi Construction Co.

Centennial Contractors Enterprises

Clayton Contracting of SW FL, LLC

CII Contracting Dan Enterprises Team, LLC

David Mancini & Sons, Inc.

Dynamics Group, Inc.

EPIC Consultants, Inc.

F.H. Paschen

Florida Engineering & Development Corporation

Griffin Civil Construction, LLC

Harbour Construction, Inc.

Hall Mechanical & Air Conditioning, LLC

Jewel of the South, Inc.

Johnson-Laux Construction, Inc.

LEE Construction Group, Inc. Leopardo Construction

Mechanical Services of Central Florida, Inc.

New Vista Builders Group

Nichols Contracting, Inc.

Ovation Construction Company, LLC

Precision Sidewalk Safety Corporation

Salomon Construction & Roofing Corporation

Shiff Construction & Development, Inc.

Team Contracting, Inc.

Quick Action Management Group, Inc.

The Watts Group, LLC

Warden Construction Corporation

Access the map below for more details on the contractor availability in each region.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional contractors to our JOC program in Florida," said Rebecca Cink, Director of Construction Strategy at Gordian. "Their proven track records and dedication to quality align with Gordian's mission to build better communities by transforming data insights into smarter decisions. We look forward to the positive impact these contractors will have on projects in Florida and the value they will bring to our government and education clients.”

“As our participating agencies in Florida look to complete their construction projects, this contract empowers them to take care of what they need in an efficient and timely manner,” added Tony Glenz, Director of Cooperative Contracts/JOC, Facilities at Sourcewell. “Our commitment to excellence and collaboration remains at the forefront of everything we do.”

Government and education entities across Florida can get started on projects right away by filling out this form.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is government empowering government since 1978. Throughout North America, Sourcewell streamlines the public procurement process by conducting competitive solicitations on behalf of 50,000 participating agencies awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Agencies can purchase from hundreds of awarded contracts delivered through a local dealer or representative. Sourcewell staff work as force multipliers, empowering the public sector to fulfill their community service mission.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

Attachment