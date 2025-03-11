FAT Brands Foundation Awards $325,000 to Local Non-Profits in 2024

Foundation Increases Giving in 2024, Supporting 70 Organizations Across FAT Brands Communities

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s, and 13 other concepts, is pleased to announce the impact its charitable organization, FAT Brands Foundation, had in its local communities in 2024. Approximately $325,000 was awarded to 70 local non-profits across 17 states plus Washington D.C.

The foundation continues to make great strides in cementing itself as an emerging non-profit leader following its first year of giving in 2023. In one year, the foundation increased its giving by 36 percent and provided 27 more grants to deserving non-profits across the U.S., an increase of 59 percent from 2023. A myriad of causes were supported in FAT Brands communities, including those impacted by the LA fires where FAT Brands has its roots, youth enrichment, food insecurity and health programs.

“2024 was a record-breaking year for the FAT Brands Foundation,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation. “We achieved significant milestones, including the success of our first fundraising initiatives which raised over $200,000, in addition to increasing our giving and the number of organizations we supported. We could not have accomplished this without the unwavering support of FAT Brands, our franchisees, supplier partners, donors, and our local communities.”

In 2025, the foundation is focused on expanding its donor base and forging new partnerships to meet the increasing demand for funding in its communities. To make a donation, of which 100% goes to fueling the impactful work of the non-profits supported, to apply for a grant, or to view the 2024 FAT Brands Foundation Impact Report, please visit www.fatbrands.com/foundation.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT Brands Foundation

Founded in 2022, the FAT Brands Foundation was created to uplift and unite the communities in which FAT Brands operates. While the company’s 18-brand portfolio is deeply rooted in charitable initiatives both locally and nationally, FAT Brands, as an organization, is seeking to magnify those efforts further. The 501(c)(3) organization is aimed at partnering with local non-profit organizations to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509