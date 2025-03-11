IBN Re-Engaged to Provide Real-Time Coverage of the 37th Annual Roth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH") in support of its 37th Annual Conference, scheduled to take place at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California, from March 16-18, 2025.

ROTH, a relationship-driven investment bank dedicated to serving growth companies and their investors, excels in fostering connections between C-suite executives and seasoned investors across a range of high-growth sectors. With a strong network of clients and partners spanning industries such as business services, healthcare, industrial growth, insurance, resources, sustainability, technology, media, and entertainment, ROTH’s flagship annual conference remains a premier event in the financial sector.

The conference will feature one-on-one and small-group meetings between investors and the executive teams of approximately 450 public and private companies. This format fosters meaningful discussions, facilitates new business relationships, and provides valuable insights into emerging opportunities. In addition to these meetings, attendees will benefit from fireside chats and interactive industry panels led by sector experts.

As a marketing sponsor of the event, IBN will utilize its expansive suite of corporate communications solutions to enhance visibility and maximize engagement for the conference across digital channels. InvestorWire, one of more than 70 brands in IBN’s portfolio, will play a key role in syndicating coverage.

Jonathan Keim, Director of Investor Communications for IBN, commented, "For decades, ROTH has been at the forefront of transaction management, advisory services, and research. Its annual flagship conference continues to set the industry standard, drawing influential executives and investors from around the globe. We look forward to leveraging our extensive media network, which includes thousands of downstream publishers and hundreds of social media channels, to further amplify the event’s reach and impact."

For additional information about the upcoming event and its participating companies, please visit: https://ibn.fm/Roth2025Conference

