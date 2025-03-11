Backblaze Selects Cologix to Expand Delivery of High-Performance Cloud Storage Solutions

DENVER and SAN MATEO, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading North American network-neutral data center provider, today announced Backblaze (Nasdaq: BLZE), a publicly traded cloud storage company, has deployed its services at Cologix’s TOR3 digital edge data center in Toronto. This deployment features a high-capacity setup with dedicated power and a direct fiber connection to Cologix’s TOR1 digital edge data center , Canada’s largest carrier hotel, providing fast access to multiple network providers and TorIX .

Backblaze's expansion into TOR3 marks a significant step in ensuring data sovereignty compliance for businesses operating in Canada. This collaboration allows Backblaze to offer cloud storage solutions that meet strict local regulations, enabling companies to store and process data within Canadian borders.

“Partnering with Cologix enables us to directly address the growing need for in-country data storage in Canada,” said Chris Opat, Sr. VP, Cloud Operations of Backblaze. “TOR3’s robust infrastructure and connectivity, combined with our cost-effective storage solutions, empowers international businesses to maintain data sovereignty without compromising performance or affordability.”

The move aligns with the rapidly expanding Canadian cloud services market, which is driven by industries such as healthcare, finance and government that often require data to remain within national borders. Backblaze's presence in TOR3 demonstrates its commitment to supporting businesses in their digital transformation efforts while ensuring adherence to Canadian data sovereignty requirements.

“The addition of Backblaze to our TOR3 facility further strengthens our position as a key enabler of digital transformation in Canada," said Sean Maskell, President and General Manager, Cologix Canada. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing state-of-the-art digital infrastructure that not only meets the growing demand for high-performance cloud storage but also addresses critical data sovereignty requirements.”

Strategically located in downtown Toronto, TOR3 is a 20,000-square-foot, Tier III facility with two megawatts of power. TOR3 is a highly secure and efficient colocation and interconnection hub that features industry leading cooling designs, robust 24/7 security with biometric dual authentication access, and compliance with SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI-DSS as well as ISO 27001 certification by Schellman. It also provides diverse, high-capacity connectivity to 160+ networks and 50+ cloud providers.

Over the past decade, Cologix has significantly expanded its Canadian operations, extending its leadership in the country's data center market. The company now operates a portfolio of 22 data centers across Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver, providing 1,057,000 square feet of space and 94MW of power. Cologix also has a robust Canadian interconnection ecosystem of 350 networks, 200+ cloud providers, 15 public cloud onramps and three internet exchanges. Currently, Cologix is the leading provider of public cloud onramps in Canada, including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Oracle FastConnect.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 40+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 12 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit Cologix or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We deliver high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

