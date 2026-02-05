Cologix Expands Ashburn Presence With Strategic Land Acquisition, Supporting $5B Long-Term Northern Virginia Growth Plan

DENVER, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced the acquisition of 38 acres of land in Ashburn, Virginia, expanding its existing digital infrastructure footprint in one of the world’s most critical data center markets.

Located on Beaumeade Circle in the heart of “Data Center Alley,” the site represents a rare opportunity to secure long-term capacity in a highly constrained market where access to scale, connectivity and proximity are increasingly scarce. The acquisition reinforces Cologix’s long-term strategy to support the evolving needs of hyperscale, cloud, network, enterprise and locally based customers while deepening its long-standing partnerships and community engagement across Loudoun County.

Cologix will develop a new state-of-the art interconnection hub on this campus as an option for its customers offering redundancy and resilience built for AI-scale networking. With increasing customer demand driven by AI inference workloads and hybrid cloud architectures, the Ashburn site is expected to support significant future development. Preliminary planning is anticipated to begin around 2030, with 85MW of initial power capacity and expansion capability of more than 300MW over time.

“As the global epicenter of digital infrastructure, Ashburn offers unmatched scale, density and strategic importance,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. “Opportunities to acquire land of this caliber, in the center of Data Center Alley, are exceptionally rare. This investment reflects our long-term conviction in the market and our commitment to delivering next-generation interconnection, AI and hybrid cloud services for our customers. As we grow, we remain focused on building efficiently and responsibly — minimizing water consumption and optimizing power usage beyond industry averages. Having been part of this community for nearly a decade, we remain focused on being a responsible and engaged partner as the region continues to evolve.”

The industrially zoned site is situated within one of the world’s most fiber-dense digital infrastructure ecosystems, providing direct access to global networks, cloud platforms and ultra-low-latency connectivity. The acquisition further strengthens Cologix’s existing Ashburn presence and reinforces its position in the world’s most important interconnection market.

Further details regarding development timelines, capacity and infrastructure plans will be shared in the future. For more information about Cologix and its growing portfolio of highly connected, AI-ready data centers, visit cologix.com .

