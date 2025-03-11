Global Biobanking Market Projected to Reach USD 160.75 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biobanking Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Biobanking Market size was valued at USD 76.18 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 160.75 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.67% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by technological improvements in genomics, precision medicine, and rising investments in biobank facilities.

Market Overview

The biobanking sector has come a long way, from being old-fashioned stores of biological specimens to strategic part of contemporary medical research and individualized healthcare. Biobanks currently include large repositories of biospecimens coupled with detailed personal and health information such as genetic information, lifestyle information, and medical history. This convergence enables progress in disease investigation, pharmaceutical development, as well as the practice of precision medicine interventions. The growth of the industry is further complemented by strong infrastructural and economic investments, highlighting the central role that biobanking plays in the healthcare of the modern era.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Segmentation Analysis

By Product:

In 2023, the biobanking equipment segment of the market shared 77.3% of total revenue. This is owed to the fundamental role played by sophisticated equipment to ensure proper specimen collection, processing, and storage, thus sustaining sample integrity and enabling reliable research results. At the same time, the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. The growth in the adoption of LIMS is fueled by the demand for effective data management, tracking of samples, and integration features, which improve operational efficiency and accuracy of data in biobanking operations.

By Service:

The biobanking and repository services segment accounted for the highest revenue market share in 2023, as a result of the increasing need for systematic storage solutions and the storage of biospecimens for research and clinical purposes. The services play a vital role in supporting disease-specific research and the establishment of personalized therapies. On the other hand, the qualification and validation services segment is expected to see high growth. This growth is attributed to the growing necessity to adhere to regulatory requirements, guarantee the quality and reliability of biospecimens, and validate biobanking processes, thus improving the validity of research results.

By Biospecimen Type:

Human tissues were the largest market segment in 2023, owing to their essential role in the study of disease mechanisms, biomarker identification, and the development of targeted therapies. The presence of well-preserved human tissue samples facilitates researchers to perform translational research that closes the gap between laboratory results and clinical use. The category of stem cells will witness the largest growth rate, as a result of growing interest in regenerative medicine and the capability of stem cells to cure different diseases. The characteristic features of stem cells, such as their differentiation into various cell types, make them highly beneficial for creating new therapeutic strategies.

By Biobank Type:

Physical or real biobanks led the market in 2023, driven by their existing infrastructures and reliable methods of collecting, storing, and distributing biological samples. These biobanks are primary resources for biomedical research, and they offer good-quality biospecimens to researchers globally. Virtual biobanks, however, are expected to grow at the most rapid pace. Virtual biobanks' expansion is supported by the improvement of digital technologies that enable efficient data sharing on samples and increase inter-researcher collaboration irrespective of location. The model provides solutions to biospecimen access problems and encourages existing sample usage, thus accelerating research.

Biobanking Market Segments

By Product

Biobanking Equipment Temperature Control Systems Incubators & Centrifuges Alarms & Monitoring Systems Accessories & Other Equipment

Biobanking Consumables

Laboratory Information Management Systems

By Service

Biobanking & Repository

Lab processing

Qualification/ Validation

Cold Chain Logistics

Other Services

By Biospecimen Type

Human Tissues

Human Organs

Stem Cells Adult Stem Cells Embryonic Stem Cells IPS Cells Other Stem Cells

Other Biospecimens

By Biobanks Type

Physical/Real Biobanks Tissue Biobanks Population Based Biobanks Genetic (DNA/RNA) Disease Based Biobanks

Virtual Biobanks

By Application

Therapeutics

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

By Biobanks Ownership

University Owned

National/Regional Agencies Owned

Non-profit Organizations Owned

Private Organization Owned

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Recent Developments in the Biobanking Market

January 2025: The UK Biobank began the largest protein study in the world, scrutinizing data from 54,000 individuals to identify disease risk more accurately. Conducted by Professor Claudia Langenberg at Queen Mary University, this study highlights the power of large-scale proteomics in biomedical research, a major step forward for precision healthcare.

October 2024: India's National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) launched a new biobanking accreditation program in accordance with the ISO 20387:2018 standard. Rolled out during an event in Delhi, it will promote the quality and standardization of biobank operations nationwide.

July 2024: LPKF, a world leader in industrial laser systems, reported the move of its headquarters to a new building in Lake Mary, Florida. The 50,000-square-foot building is intended to accommodate the growing demand for laser systems in material processing and other applications that use welding and cutting technology.





