NEWLY ELECTED 2025-27 OECTA PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- René Jansen in de Wal has been re-elected President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) at OECTA’s Annual General Meeting in Toronto. René will begin his two-year term on July 1, 2025.
René has been a member of OECTA’s Provincial Executive since 2017 and currently serves as President of the Association. A high school teacher and member of OECTA’s Toronto Secondary Unit, René has been teaching for more than 30 years.
Joining President Jansen in de Wal, OECTA’s newly elected Provincial Executive members are:
Past President: Barb Dobrowolski, Eastern Ontario
First Vice-President: Lisa Lacaria, Superior North
Vice-President of Equity:Sharon Giroux, St. Clair Elementary
Second Vice-President: Anthony Rocchio, Sudbury Elementary
Third Vice-President: Julie Altomare-Di Nunzio, Toronto Elementary
Treasurer: Michel Derikx, Hamilton-Wentworth
Councillors: Melissa Garrett, Waterloo and Erin Van Moorsel, Bruce-Grey Elementary
OTF Table Officer: Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk
Additionally, the following five members were elected to the positions of Governor with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation (OTF):
Rick Belisle, Nipissing Secondary
Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk
Jason Haraschuk, Dufferin-Peel Secondary
Paul Kiely, Hamilton-Wentworth
Andrew Robertson, Dufferin-Peel Secondary
OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.