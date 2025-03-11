New York Mobile Joins with T-Mobile to Launch Nationwide Wireless Platform with “Choose Your Own Number” Customized Solutions

New York, NY, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mobile is proud to announce the signing of an exclusive, multi-year agreement with T-Mobile, the wireless provider of the largest and fastest 5G network in the United States. The collaboration will power the introduction of the NYMobile MVNO offering users seamless access to T-Mobile’s (NASDAQ:TMUS) advanced 5G infrastructure for premium wireless services.

New York Mobile is planning its entry as a premium postpaid Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) offering users the unparalleled ability to choose their own phone numbers. Leveraging exclusive partnerships within the telecom industry, customers will have the ability to select from a large inventory of highly coveted numbers in New York’s iconic and long-exhausted area codes, including 212, 718, and 917, as well as a wide range of numbers across all area codes and states nationwide. Whether it’s a name, birthdate, a favorite number sequence, or a brand-specific pattern, New York Mobile empowers users to select a personalized and fully customizable phone number that truly reflects their identity or business.

As part of their “Your Number, Your Identity” initiative, New York Mobile’s Phone Number Selection Service will afford customers access to unique number combinations that go beyond the ordinary (often referred to as “vanity numbers”). The service introduces “Double Doubles” with highly memorable and customizable combinations like 212-212-CALL, 718-718-PAIN, 917-917-MIKE, and 516-516-5161. These numbers provide individuals and businesses a creative way to stand out and express themselves in a way that is easily remembered and distinctive.

“Our subscribers can now secure many highly sought-after numbers while enjoying the speed and reliability of thenation’s fastest 5G network,” said Gio Perone, a principal and co-founder of New York Mobile. “This initiative allows individual and enterprise customers to connect with their identity, location, and brand like never before.”

“New York Mobile is making an impactful entrance into the space,” said Dan Thygesen, SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships & Growth and head of Wholesale & Innovation. “We’re excited and committed to supporting their innovative approach, which emphasizes personalization and flexibility in a market looking for fresh takes on wireless.”

The brand and this new take on wireless started with a “Born in New York, Built for Everyone” motto. New York Mobile first gained access to an extensive supply of ultra-premium numbers with area codes associated with New York. But, while the company is rooted in the Big Apple, the number selection platform has been designed and expanded for customers looking for personalized numbers nationwide. Whether you’re an individual looking for something special or a business building its brand, New York Mobile has you covered.

“The MVNO space is all about companies looking to differentiate themselves in underserved segments of the market and New York Mobile is doing that in a big way” said Jon Horovitz who is a 34 year veteran in the wireless industry, the host of the Boon of Wireless podcast and a chief advisor to New York Mobile. “The ability for customization with access to numbers like Double-Doubles, is a game-changer. Businesses and individuals having the ability to select numbers that are not only easy to remember, but also connect them to industries, areas, and key words is something that is as unique and exciting in the space as I can remember.”

Today marks the launch of NYMobile’s nationwide 5G service, offering coverage, devices and number selection in New York and all across the country. With a growing list of eager customers, anyone can now visit nymobile.com and sign up.

**About New York Mobile**

New York Mobile is the pioneer in the Vanity Phone Number MVNO space leveraging deep exclusive relationships across the Telecom and VOIP segments of the market. Learn more at nymobile.com