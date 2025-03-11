Notice of Meeting of the Holders of HFF150644

Name ISIN Issuer Issue date Maturity Date HFF150644 XS0195066658 ÍL-sjóður 7.7.2004 15.06.2044

The Issuer of the Notes, ÍL-sjóður (the Housing Financing Fund, HFF), has decided to convene a Noteholders’ Meeting to propose a resolution set out below for approval.

The holders of Notes (or their representatives by proxies) forming part of any of the above-mentioned issues are entitled to attend a Meeting of the Noteholders on Thursday April 10th, 2025, at the Hilton Reykjavik Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík, Iceland, at the local time 17:00.

The Issuer nominates Viðar Lúðvíksson, Supreme Court Attorney, to chair the Meetings.

Agenda

Voting on the proposed resolution.

The Noteholders’ Meeting, pursuant to the quorum and majority requirement for Noteholders’ Meeting, is to vote on new temporary provision, Condition 7.A (Special settlement), which shall be added to the terms and conditions for the Notes, authorizing a settlement of the Notes with settlement assets, all as set out in an attachment: (Meeting of Noteholders Housing Financing Fund bonds (HFF150644), held 10 April 2025) also available on www.fjr.is

Prior formalities to be carried out to participate in the Meeting.

All Noteholders, regardless of the number of Notes held, have the right to participate in Noteholders’ Meeting concerning the Notes they hold. To evidence their right, Noteholders will be required to provide a Voting Certificate or appoint Proxies not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for each relevant Meeting. The Notes may be deposited with, or to the order of, any Paying Agent for the purpose of obtaining Voting Certificates for the Meeting or appointing Proxies. Paying Agents should send a copy of issued Voting Certificates to ilsjodur@fjr.is no later than 24 hours before the relevant Meeting.

The Noteholders’ Meetings will be held in accordance with Fiscal Agreement EXHIBIT G “Provisions for Meetings of the Noteholders” available at the website of the Minstry of Finance and Economic Affairs (fjr.is). Noteholders are advised to familiarise themselves with the content of these provisions.

For further information please contact the Issuer by email ilsjodur@fjr.is .

Attachments