ENERQUALITY Announces Winners of the 2025 Building Innovation Forum & Awards

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENERQUALITY, Canada’s leading certifier of energy-efficient homes, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Building Innovation Forum & Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding achievements in sustainable homebuilding, recognizing industry leaders who are pushing the boundaries of innovation, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

ENERQUALITY extends its heartfelt congratulations to this year’s award winners and all nominees for their dedication to advancing high-performance buildings in Canada. Their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality sets a new standard for the industry and ensures a better future for homeowners and communities alike.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the visionaries and pioneers who are shaping the future of residential construction,” said Rose Benedetto, managing director of ENERQUALITY. “Their leadership and dedication to building better homes drive meaningful change in the industry and contribute to a healthier planet.”

ENERQUALITY also wishes to express its deepest gratitude to our partners and sponsors, whose unwavering support makes this event possible. Their commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency continues to empower the building community and drive progress in the industry.

The winners were announced at the ENERQUALITY Building Innovation Forum & Awards ceremony, an event that brought together builders, industry professionals, and sustainability advocates to discuss the future of high-performance homes in Canada.

ENERQUALITY remains committed to supporting builders in their pursuit of excellence and looks forward to continuing to drive the industry toward a more sustainable future.

Congratulations again to all of this year’s winners!

Innovation Gauntlet

Winner: Moen

ENERGY STAR Builder of the Year - Small/Custom

Winner: Lucchetta Homes

ENERGY STAR Builder of the Year - Mid-Volume

Winner: Doug Tarry Homes

ENERGY STAR Builder of the Year - Large Volume

Winner: Mattamy Homes

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Camcos Living

Multi-Family New Construction Building of the Year

Winner: FRAM+Slokker - 55 Port

Licensed Professional of the Year

Winner: Phil Fung

Energy Advisor of the Year

Winner: Jack Zhou, A&J Energy Consultants

Best Green Marketing Campaign of the Year

Winner: BK Cornerstone Design Build Ltd

Green Renovation Project of the Year

Winner: Eurodale Design + Build

Net Zero Builder of the Year

Winner: Doug Tarry Homes

Young Industry Leader of the Year

Winner: Adrian DeGasperis

Innovation in Building of the Year

Winner: SEAN.

Champion of the Year

Winner: Empire Communities

Hall of Fame

Winner: Elizabeth McDonald

For more information about ENERQUALITY and the Building Innovation Awards, please visit www.enerquality.ca.