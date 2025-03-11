LACROIX : Cybersecurity, AI: LACROIX at the heart of new technological challenges in industrial IoT for water and energy sectors.

11/03/2025

Cybersecurity, AI: LACROIX at the heart of new technological challenges

in industrial IoT for water and energy sectors

€66M in cumulative R&D expenses since 2021

LACROIX operates in buoyant markets driven by technological and regulatory transformations.

To support its ambition of becoming a leader in IIoT solutions and electronic equipment on its target markets, LACROIX has developed an R&D strategy based on the synergy of three key areas: its technological expertise in IoT and electronics, a deep understanding of each addressed market, and strategic technological partnerships within its ecosystem.

This combination enables LACROIX to position its technological offerings at an optimal balance between performance and cost throughout the entire product lifecycle, while upholding its vision of sustainable and efficient technology that contributes to simpler, more sustainable, and safer environments.

This technological offering is powered by a team of over 150 employees dedicated to the solutions developed by LACROIX, and a cumulative R&D budget of €66 million since 2021 (€18 million in 2024) on the scope of these proprietary solutions.

In particular, LACROIX is building up its expertise in the fields of embedded computing, cloud computing, eco-design, hardware, connectivity and, of course, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

An expertise that takes shape in cyber-secure, cross-functional LACROIX IOT platforms

LACROIX relies on a transversal R&D organization in charge of driving key technological topics and integrating them into shared, generic, and adaptable platforms. These platforms incorporate software building blocks such as remote equipment management, cybersecurity, and IoT communication protocols.



As a result, LACROIX has developed a range of three platforms that cover all connectivity needs, from embedded systems to the cloud, to accelerate time-to-market for its solutions. For instance, the “LX Connect” IoT connectivity platform optimally and securely manages water network monitoring equipment. It has been commercially available since 2023, sold as an end-to end solution with the new Sofrel LOGUP data logger since September 2024, and will be gradually deployed in applications for smart grids and smart lighting.

Technology development at the core of business sectors and close to the markets

LACROIX also relies on strong application engineering capabilities. Positioned within each business unit and close to the market, this approach aims to gauge and tailor the best response to current and future needs of each segment. This sector-specific R&D reinforces LACROIX’s position as a trusted partner, closely supporting its clients in their digital transformation and operational challenges.

Intelligent and controlled access to AI technologies through targeted partnerships

The diversity and rapid evolution of artificial intelligence technologies require massive investments and specialization among key players. LACROIX chooses to focus on identifying the best technology and integrating it into its solutions, leveraging expert partners selected according to specific use cases.

As an example, in January, LACROIX announced a technological and commercial partnership with the startup Purecontrol, aimed at optimizing the dynamic management of lifting stations involved in wastewater treatment. The integration of AI into LACROIX’s Sofrel solutions is expected to improve wastewater evacuation efficiency by approximately 10% and help prevent overflows into natural environments.

“We operate in high-growth markets such as water and energy. Our goal is to rapidly develop competitive products, solutions, and services while executing our roadmap focused on international expansion, the transition to new “as-a-service” oriented business models, and achieving our positive impact ambitions.

Our core strength remains our deep market knowledge and technological expertise in electronics and IIoT solutions.

In a world where energy and resources are increasingly scarce and valuable, technology must demonstrate both its usefulness and sustainability. It is our responsibility to measure and focus our efforts on useful and differentiating technologies. This will be crucial to maintain or achieve a leadership position”, says LACROIX CEO Vincent Bedouin.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.

As a listed, family-owned midcap with a €636 million revenue in 2024, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.

Ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS, the activity Electronics, the Group's industrial backbone, designs and manufactures industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) and electronic equipment for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors.

Through its activity Environment, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and public lighting networks.

