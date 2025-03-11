Atlanta Braves Spring Training Games to Air in Spanish on Gray Media’s Telemundo Affiliate Stations Across the Southeast

ATLANTA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch two Spring Training games in Spanish on Telemundo this March. As an extension of its broadcast deal to exclusively air ten Atlanta Braves Spring Training games in 2025, Gray Media will air two of these games simultaneously in Spanish across its 21 Telemundo Affiliate Stations across the Southeast:

Sat., 3/15 vs Minnesota, 6:05pm

Sat., 3/22 vs Detroit, 1:05pm

These games will air on the following Gray Media stations that comprise Telemundo Georgia, Telemundo Alabama, Telemundo Tennessee, Telemundo South Carolina, and Telemundo Mississippi:

Atlanta (WKTB)

Savannah (WPHJ)

Augusta (WGAT)

Columbus (WCTA)

Macon (WTMH)

Albany (WTSG)

Birmingham (WTBM)

Huntsville (WTHV)

Mobile (WMBP)

Montgomery (WBXM)

Dothan (WRGX) Nashville (WTNX)

Memphis (WTME)

Knoxville (WBXX)

Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville (WDKT)

Myrtle Beach-Florence (WXIV)

Charleston (WZCH)

Columbia (WTES)

Biloxi-Gulfport (WTBL)

Meridian (WOOK)

Hattiesburg (WLHA)





The full Atlanta Braves Spring Training schedule and tickets are available at Braves.com/SpringTraining.



