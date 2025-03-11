Talonvest Capital and Madison Capital Secure $11.9M Bridge Loan for Class A Self Storage Facility in North Las Vegas

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, has successfully arranged an $11,900,000 bridge loan for a state-of-the-art, Class A storage facility in North Las Vegas, NV. The transaction was completed on behalf of longstanding client Madison Capital Group, reinforcing the strength of the strategic partnership.

Located at 345 East Ann Road, the facility features 661 climate-controlled units and 60 non-climate units and is professionally managed by Go Store It, Madison Capital’s in-house management company. As part of the business plan, Go Store It aims to lease up the facility to 90%-92% physical occupancy while driving rent growth over the next five years.

Talonvest negotiated the financing with a life insurance company lender, structuring a non-recourse, 5-year fixed-rate bridge loan with no lease-up covenants, a compelling solution that provides Madison Capital with both stability and flexibility during the lease-up phase.

"Working with Talonvest is always a smooth experience," said Evan Stephens, Chief Investment Officer of Madison Capital. "Their strategic execution and consistency in delivering results reinforce our confidence in their ability to navigate transactions with precision and efficiency."

The Talonvest team representing Madison Capital on this assignment included Britt Taylor, Eric Snyder, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge capital programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

