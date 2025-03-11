BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: 2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - TSVT), Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE - BRDG), Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq - CMRX), 180 Degree Capital Corp. (Nasdaq – TURN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - TSVT)

Under the terms of the agreement, 2seventy bio will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (“BMS”) (NYSE - BMY) for $5.00 a share in a deal with an equity value of $286 million. The investigation concerns whether the 2seventy bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/2seventy-bio-inc-nasdaq-tsvt/.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE - BRDG)

Under the terms of the agreement, Bridge will be acquired by Apollo (NYSE - APO). Bridge stockholders and Bridge OpCo unitholders will receive, at closing, 0.07081 shares of Apollo stock for each share of Bridge Class A common stock and each Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively, valued by the parties at $11.50 per each share of Bridge Class A common stock and Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Bridge Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bridge-investment-group-holdings-inc-nyse-brdg/.

Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq - CMRX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Chimerix will be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (“Jazz”) (Nasdaq - JAZZ) for $8.55 per share in cash for each Chimerix share, representing a total consideration of approximately $935 million. The investigation concerns whether the Chimerix Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/chimerix-inc-nasdaq-cmrx/.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (Nasdaq – TURN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, 180 Degree will merge with Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“Mount Logan”). Shareholders of each of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan will receive an amount of newly issued shares of common stock of New Mount Logan based on the ratio of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of 180 Degree Capital relative to a valuation of Mount Logan of $67.4 million at signing, subject to certain pre-closing adjustments. The estimated pro forma post-merger shareholder ownership would be approximately 40% for current 180 Degree Capital shareholders and 60% for current Mount Logan shareholders. The investigation concerns whether the 180 Degree Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/180-degree-capital-corp-nasdaq-turn/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.