Vertex, Inc. to Host 2025 Investor Day

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 19, in Philadelphia, PA. The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with several members of the Company’s executive leadership team.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Due to a limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required.

A live video broadcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.vertexinc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.