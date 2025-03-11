Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2025 Assets Under Management

Milwaukee, WI - March 11, 2025 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2025 totaled $167.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of February 28, 2025 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$   20,708 
Global Discovery1,885 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth12,712 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,978 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity367 
Non-U.S. Growth13,417 
China Post-Venture179 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity5,118 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,690 
Value Income17 
International Value Team  
International Value46,553 
International Explorer588 
Global Value Team  
Global Value30,646 
Select Equity331 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,575 
Credit Team  
High Income11,968 
Credit Opportunities312 
Floating Rate87 
Developing World Team  
Developing World4,356 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,002 
Antero Peak Hedge239 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,868 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained817 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,044 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,241 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$   167,698 
   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $109.0 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
