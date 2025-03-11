Globus Medical extends versatility of Advanced Materials Science™ anterior interbody portfolio with launch of COHERE™ ALIF Spacer and Modulus™ ALIF Blades

AUDUBON, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced two commercial launches:

COHERE™ ALIF Spacer: The first Porous PEEK™ interbody spacer for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) surgery, and Modulus™ ALIF Blades: An extension of the market-leading Modulus™ ALIF interbody spacer system.

The COHERE ™ ALIF Spacer is the latest addition to Globus Medical’s Advanced Materials Science™ (AMS) implant portfolio, featuring proprietary porous surface technology designed for bone in-growth while maintaining the imaging and mechanical properties favored in a solid PEEK interbody spacer.1,2

“Porous PEEK combines the stiffness and radiolucency of PEEK with the osseointegration potential offered by the porous technology,”1,3 said Frank Phillips, MD, professor of orthopedic surgery and fellowship director of the Division of Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “The enhanced clinical outcomes possible with Cohere™ Porous PEEK for anterior cervical fusion4 and the comprehensive surface technology options available are now also helping to advance patient care for anterior lumbar spine surgery. In addition, the ability to radiographically assess fusion is a significant clinical benefit.”

Modulus™ ALIF Blades extend the versatility of the Modulus™ ALIF Spacer portfolio by offering surgeons different fixation options with the same interbody spacer. Procedural efficiency is achieved with Modulus™ ALIF Blades through the ability to deliver anchoring blade fixation immediately following interbody spacer placement to reduce the number of surgical steps and instruments needed in the procedure.

“Modulus™ ALIF with the anchoring blade option makes anterior spine surgery even more efficient while potentially reducing complications by reducing the number of instrument passes adjacent to major vessels,” said Anthony Kwon, MD, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon practicing at OrthoCarolina’s Spine Center and Atrium Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. “The low-profile instrumentation and streamlined delivery of fixation also helps to reduce the exposure window traditionally needed for anterior surgery, allowing for a more minimally invasive approach”.

These two new offerings strengthen Globus Medical’s comprehensive anterior spine portfolio, designed to address a variety of the most challenging procedures in spine surgery. The integration of a Porous PEEK interbody spacer option and Modulus anchor fixation demonstrate Globus Medical’s commitment to providing surgeon partners with procedurally integrated ALIF solutions.

“These products underscore our commitment to advancing surgical outcomes and providing spine surgeons with best-in-class solutions that span varying patient anatomy and surgeon preference to provide the best possible care in their hands,” said David Hole, president of Spine at Globus Medical. “We remain dedicated to delivering innovation through our product development engine to solve the unmet clinical needs of our surgeon partners while helping to improve patient care.”

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at https://www.globusmedical.com/.



