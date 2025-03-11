Flow Capital Announces a US$1.675M Follow-On Investment in MiniLuxe

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces a third follow-on investment of US$1.675 million in MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”), an existing portfolio company.

Flow Capital has been a long-standing capital partner of MiniLuxe, an innovative product and premium service provider in the beauty and self-care space. With this latest investment, Flow Capital’s total aggregate investment in MiniLuxe will reach US$6.175 million. The additional funding will support the Company’s growth and be used for general working capital purposes.

“MiniLuxe delivered excellent results in 2024, and is poised to continue growing in 2025. This latest follow-on investment is a reflection of our belief in their vision and industry leadership,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital. “We look forward to seeing MiniLuxe’s continued success as they expand their market presence through franchising and joint venture initiatives.”

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with Flow Capital, which has been a key part of our overall capital strategy since our listing on the TSXV. This latest commitment of capital from Flow provides flexibility in its uses while extending the maturity of our existing debt to 2028. In this regard, Flow stands out with its non-amortizing loan offering and its ability to act swiftly with a long-term partnership mindset," said Tony Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe.

Flow Capital continues to focus on helping high-growth companies achieve their milestones by providing fast access to growth capital. All growing technology companies, seeking covenant-light founder-friendly growth capital, are invited to apply for funding directly on their website at www.flowcap.com/get-funding .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com .

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. Through its company-owned and partner-operated studios, Company delivers high-quality nail care and esthetic services that incorporate the brand’s proprietary products. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, modern design, ethical labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe’s vision is to radically transform the highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that together enable better talent and client experiences.

Towards building long-term durable value for its stakeholders, MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through franchising and operating JV partners seeking ownership and impact with a brand recognized as the best nail salon franchise . Through self-care and self-expression, MiniLuxe is empowering one of the largest hourly work forces through professional development, economic mobility, and equity ownership. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 4.5 million services.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

‎Chief Executive Officer

‎ alex@flowcap.com

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303,

‎Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

‎

Miniluxe Holding Corp.

Christine Mastrangelo

‎Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations

‎ cmastrangelo@miniluxe.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Flow or the industry to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof. Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.