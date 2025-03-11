FCC Approves First New Combination of Top-Four Rated Television Stations in More Than Five Years with Grant of Gray’s KXLT Assignment Application

ATLANTA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today granted a waiver of its local ownership rules to permit Gray Media to acquire KXLT-TV (FOX) in the Rochester, Minnesota, television market, where Gray already owns KTTC-TV (NBC). Today’s action represents the first FCC approval of a new combination of two full-power, top-four ranked, same-market television stations in over five years. Importantly, the FCC’s Media Bureau’s grant and written decision come just two months after the parties applied for approval of the transaction, which appears to represent the shortest processing time for a duopoly waiver in Commission history.

“Gray appreciates the FCC Media Bureau’s careful consideration of our waiver request and its recognition of the marketplace in which today’s local television stations compete for viewers and advertisers,” said Kevin Latek, Gray’s Chief Legal and Development Officer. “We look forward to leveraging the combined resources of KTTC-TV and KXLT-TV to improve service for viewers in the Rochester market.”

