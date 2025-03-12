Azure Printed Homes Named SXSW 2025 Innovation Winner for Urban Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new year is bringing new expansion and accomplishment for Azure Printed Homes, a growing pioneer in sustainable 3D-printed small dwellings. As a first time SWSX participant, Azure was chosen in February as one of 5 finalists in 11 categories to exhibit their projects at the seventh annual Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase during SXSW 2025. At the event, the Finalist Judges named Azure the winner of the Urban Experience Award, which was announced and presented at the 26th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on Monday, March 10 at the Austin Convention Center.

Now in its third year of operation, the Los Angeles, Calif.-based company has grown rapidly as an innovation leader in the creation of 3D printed dwellings from sustainable materials. The company is ideally poised to address the growing need for affordable housing, transitional units, and glamping resorts that can be fabricated and established within four weeks from order to installation, at a price that is substantially lower than traditional construction.

In addition to the growing market demand for Azure’s innovative technology, the company is poised to assist the thousands of homeowners affected by the recent LA Fires, as noted this week on CBS Evening News. With Azure’s help, these displaced and impacted owners can obtain Azure’s homes cost-effectively and quickly to use during rebuilding, and as permanent homes.



Said Azure CEO and Cofounder Ross Maguire, who accepted the award: “Of all of the awards we’ve achieved during our three years of operating history, we are especially honored to receive this prestigious honor from SXSW – an organization that is renowned for its legacy of identifying and celebrating many of the greatest innovations in the world.”

About the SXSW Innovation Awards

The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize the most exciting creative developments in the connected world, celebrating a variety of technological advancements, achievements, and discoveries. The full list of 2025 winners and finalists is available here.

About Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes is a leader in 3D-printing studios, glamping units and homes from recycled polymers and fiberglass, dedicated to creating a more affordable and sustainable world. With three state-of-the-art 3D printing robots in its California factory and in a new Colorado factory opening in 2025, Azure Printed Homes leads the global industry in high- speed production, pioneering a new era of construction excellence. Customers can design their backyard studios, ADUs, and tiny homes through the company's online configurator, and Azure Printed Homes will print, prefabricate and deliver them anywhere in the US within one to four weeks, offering future-focused living spaces that enrich lives and invest in the planet's future. For more information, visit www.azureprintedhomes.com.

