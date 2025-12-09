Azure Printed Homes Completes 2025 with Major Milestones, Welcomes Jack Tiebout as Principal of Growth & Partnerships

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azure Printed Homes, a pioneer and market leader in sustainable 3D-printed modular housing, announced the appointment of Jack Tiebout as Principal, Growth & Partnerships, rounding out a year of significant achievements. In his new role, Tiebout will lead strategic alliances that expand the deployment of Azure’s sustainable, cost-effective modular housing solutions nationwide.

Tiebout previously served at the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade, where he designed and implemented the $40 million Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP). Under his leadership, IHIP supported a 600% increase in modular housing production in Colorado over four years -- an expansion that has been recognized as a national model for accelerating innovative housing solutions.

Tiebout’s expertise in housing policy, economic development, and industry ecosystem building aligns directly with Azure’s continued growth strategy to scale 3D-printed construction throughout the U.S.

“Having delivered numerous ADUs and backyard studios across California, we are ideally positioned to help communities rebuild at scale after the LA fires while also advancing solutions for homelessness,” said Gene Eidelman, Cofounder and CEO of Azure. “We’ve established Azure as a sustainability and innovation leader in 2025, and we welcome Jack as we continue to scale in response to the tremendous demand for our homes.”

Azure’s modular technology enables homes to be produced 70% faster and 30% less expensive than traditional construction. The company expects to increase capacity to over 2,000 homes per year by 2030.

“I’ve seen firsthand how innovation, partnerships, and policy can transform access to affordable housing,” said Tiebout. “I’m excited to bring that experience to Azure to help accelerate growth and scale these sustainable, cost-effective modular solutions across Colorado and beyond.”

Throughout 2025, Azure has been recognized with multiple high-profile innovation honors, including awards from SXSW, Fast Company, TIME Magazine, and the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA). Azure was also named one of Pepperdine University’s Most Fundable Companies.

In addition to primary homes, ADUs, studios, and tiny homes, Azure is rapidly expanding its role in transitional housing solutions that serve communities impacted by homelessness. Azure also remains the leading manufacturer of units for glamping and outdoor hospitality developments, with active deployments in California, Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas.

About Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes revolutionizes the construction industry with proprietary 3D printing technology that transforms recycled materials into high-quality, energy-efficient, and wildfire-resilient housing. Founded in 2022 in California, Azure has secured over $7 million in funding and accumulated more than $55 million in pre-orders.

Azure’s flagship Los Angeles factory expanded significantly in 2025, and a new manufacturing facility in Denver, Colorado is slated to open in March 2026. Azure’s product line includes affordable primary homes, ADUs, tiny homes, and transitional housing, designed to accelerate rebuilding efforts and address housing shortages worldwide.

Learn more at: www.AzurePrintedHomes.com