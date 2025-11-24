Azure Printed Homes’ Ready-to-Ship Dwellings Available Now with 100% Bonus Depreciation Eligibility for Park and Modular Structures Purchased Before End of Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azure Printed Homes, the leader in 3D-printed modular and park-model structures, today highlighted that its portfolio of relocatable units -- including park models, glamping suites, ADUs, workforce housing, and commercial modular structures -- may qualify for 100% bonus depreciation and expanded Section 179 benefits under the newly passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). For businesses investing in new accommodations, glamping expansions, staff housing, on-site offices, or guest-facing units, this presents a significant and time-sensitive capital advantage.

The updated federal legislation restores 100% first-year bonus depreciation for qualifying Tangible Personal Property (TPP) and substantially increases Section 179 expensing limits. Many relocatable modular and park-model units -- including those designed and manufactured by Azure -- meet TPP requirements due to their non-permanent, movable, reconfigurable design. This enables businesses to potentially expense the full purchase in the year the unit is placed into service, dramatically improving cash flow and accelerating ROI.

“Most people still assume you can’t take accelerated depreciation on a structure but modular park models and relocatable 3D-printed units are different,” said Gene Eidelman, Co-Founder of Azure Printed Homes. “If the unit can be relocated and doesn’t become permanent real property, it often qualifies. For operators looking to add inventory before year-end, this creates an extraordinary financial opportunity.”

Azure’s printed structures are engineered for speed, sustainability, low waste, and modern guest-ready design, making them an attractive investment for:

- Glamping resorts & outdoor hospitality operators

- Campgrounds & RV parks looking to expand capacity fast

- Developers building turnkey short-term rental communities

- Businesses creating relocatable offices, wellness suites, or workforce housing

OBBBA’s Financial Advantage for Modular Buyers

- 100% Bonus Depreciation restored for qualifying modular/relocatable units

- Section 179 deduction limit increased to $2.5 million

- Phase-out threshold raised to $4 million

- Modular structures classified as TPP can use 5- or 7-year MACRS schedules instead of 39-year commercial depreciation

- Businesses may be able to expense the full cost in year one when units are placed in service



Because Azure’s modular structures can be installed quickly, relocated easily, and reconfigured as business needs evolve, they are often evaluated as Tangible Personal Property rather than 39-year real estate assets, unlocking accelerated tax benefits not available to traditional construction.

Azure recommends buyers consult with their CPA or tax professional to confirm eligibility and determine the optimal depreciation strategy. Additional IRS guidance can be found in IRS Publication 946 (How to Depreciate Property).

Why Outdoor Hospitality Operators Are Moving Fast

With demand for glamping, outdoor recreation, and boutique accommodations soaring across the U.S., operators are racing to add inventory before the next season. Azure’s printed park models and modular structures install 70% faster, generate near-zero waste, and allow operators to expand capacity without lengthy construction timelines or permitting delays.

“Our printed units are durable, beautiful, and built for high guest satisfaction,” Eidelman added. “The ability to bring a luxury suite online quickly — and write it off immediately — is a game changer for the entire outdoor hospitality industry.”

Availability

Azure’s full line of park models, printed suites, modular hospitality units, and commercial structures are available nationwide with rapid production and delivery timelines. Businesses seeking to secure 2025 tax-benefit eligibility are encouraged to contact Azure for production slots before year-end.

About Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes is a pioneering modular construction company using 3D-printing technology to create sustainable, modern structures for residential, commercial, and hospitality use. Azure’s printed structures are manufactured with recycled materials, produced with near-zero waste, and delivered in a fraction of the time required for traditional building methods. Azure designs and manufactures park models, ADUs, workforce housing, commercial suites, and turnkey glamping units across the U.S. For more information visit AzurePrintedHomes.com.

