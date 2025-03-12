Air Methods Expands Fleet with Nearly 50 New Aircraft to Enhance Nationwide Air Medical Services

DALLAS, TX, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical provider, is growing its fleet by nearly 50 aircraft to expand services across the country and serve more patients in need of emergency transport. Today, at the VERTICON 2025 conference in Dallas, Air Methods signed major purchase agreements with both Bell Textron Inc. and Airbus Helicopters, reinforcing Air Methods’ commitment to providing cutting-edge aircraft for lifesaving missions.

“It is our mission to provide lifesaving care to as many people as possible,” said Air Methods CEO Rob Hamilton. “With more than 100,000 patient transports each year, expanding our fleet is critical to ensuring our crews have the safest, most reliable aircraft to serve communities nationwide.”

As part of its agreement with Bell Textron Inc., Air Methods will acquire up to 27 Bell helicopters, including 15 IFR-configured Bell 407GXis, a Bell 429, and 12 additional aircraft expected in the near future. The addition of these aircraft will further enhance Air Methods’ ability to provide rapid and reliable emergency medical transport to the communities it serves.

“Air Methods and Bell have worked together for the entirety of Air Methods’ 45 years in operation. The Bell 407 and Bell 429 are core aircraft in our fleet of over 390 aircraft,” said Leo Morrissette, EVP of Operations at Air Methods. “The Bell 407 demonstrates exceptional performance and reliability, while the Bell 429 provides our clinical team with the cabin capacity necessary to deliver industry-leading specialty care to our patients.”

Bell and Air Methods have maintained a strong partnership spanning four decades, with Air Methods currently operating 90 Bell aircraft. The Bell 407GXi’s single-pilot IFR capability and the Bell 429’s advanced avionics and spacious interior make them ideal platforms for emergency medical services (EMS) missions.

In addition to the Bell fleet expansion, Air Methods also entered into a Global Fleet Agreement with Airbus Helicopters, placing an order for 21 Airbus helicopters—10 H125s and 11 H135s. As the largest global commercial operator of Airbus helicopters, Air Methods continues to rely on the H125 and H135 models for their safety, reliability, and ability to support critical care transport operations.

“This agreement strengthens our ability to support our customers with state-of-the-art aircraft and positions Air Methods for long-term growth and innovation,” said Hamilton.

With 300 bases serving 48 states, Air Methods transports more than 100,000 patients annually, flying over 150,000 hours each year. The company remains dedicated to integrating the latest technology and best-in-class aircraft to ensure rapid response times and exceptional patient care.

Attachments