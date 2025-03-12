Angelini Ventures leads €10 million Series A financing in Vantis, a Digital Care Innovation company





Strategic investment in digital health solutions addressing critical challenges in primary care and chronic disease management

Rome, Italy, 12 March 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and Digital Health, today announces that it has led a €10 million Series A financing round in Vantis Health (‘Vantis’), a company transforming primary care through the integration of digital therapies and innovative care models.

Vantis, based in Munich, is addressing one of Germany’s most pressing healthcare challenges: the shortage of general practitioners (GPs) serving a growing number of patients with chronic conditions. With more than 30% of GPs in Germany over the age of 55 and a projected shortfall of tens of thousands of GPs in the coming years, these figures are in line with broader trends across Europe, where a shortage of healthcare professionals is expected to reach approximately 4 million by 2030. Vantis' novel approach aims to bridge this gap by combining technology-driven efficiency improvements and optimized practice management with digital therapy applications.

The financing round was led by Angelini Ventures, with participation from Bayern Kapital, Twip Impact Ventures, and the company's existing investors, firstminute and b2venture. The funding will enable Vantis to continue developing its data-driven, proactive approach to chronic disease management, as well as to expand its team and enhance its use of telemedicine, continuous monitoring, digital therapies, and AI-powered processes.

Angelini Ventures' investment in Vantis underscores its ongoing strategic focus on supporting companies that drive digital health innovation. By investing in Vantis, Angelini Ventures is advancing its mission to support solutions that can improve healthcare outcomes and efficiency. Vantis’ integrated healthcare model aligns with Angelini Ventures' belief that technology-enabled solutions are essential to addressing the growing pressure on healthcare systems across Europe.

Nils Bottler, Principal in Digital Health at Angelini Ventures, said: “Vantis is redefining primary care by combining digital innovation with hands-on clinical expertise. Its approach not only streamlines practice operations but also enables physicians to deliver more personalized and data-driven care, particularly for patients with chronic conditions. This model has the potential to address similar healthcare challenges across Europe, aligning with our commitment to supporting companies that bring tangible, technology-enabled improvements to healthcare.”

Till Jansen, Co-founder and CEO of Vantis, emphasizes: “Significant investments are essential for the digital transformation of the healthcare system so that in the end, everyone benefits: doctors, patients, and payers. As a software company with our own practices, we have the unique ability to tailor our technology to the current challenges in primary care and continuously optimize it. Our goal is to achieve better treatment outcomes for patients while simplifying doctors’ daily routines—so they can focus more on what truly matters: providing medical care.”

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and Digital Health. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €100 million into 18 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Angelini Ventures’ BioTech portfolio includes Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics and Freya Biosciences. The Company’s Digital Health portfolio includes Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis.

www.angeliniventures.com

About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over 2 billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.

www.angeliniindustries.com

About Vantis

Vantis is a Munich-based company and a pioneer in digital healthcare. The company addresses one of the biggest challenges in the German healthcare system: More patients, fewer doctors.

By leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies and innovative treatment methods, Vantis seamlessly integrates medicine, technology, and efficient practice management. To achieve this, Vantis invests in its own network of primary care practices, ensuring comprehensive and future-proof medical care.

https://www.vantis-health.com/de/

