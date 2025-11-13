Angelini Ventures to support Singapore biotech ecosystem development with first Asia office  

Launched its first Asia office to support biotech and healthtech innovation and collaboration within the region

The Asia office will house the Angelini Ventures Global Intelligence Hub, leveraging its proprietary AI-powered platform and global network of advisors to accelerate the growth of innovative ventures in healthcare

Established partnerships with Enterprise Singapore and AI Singapore to translate biotech and healthtech innovations from the region into real-world impact





Singapore - 13 November 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the Rome-based corporate venture firm of Italian multinational fifth generation family-owned group Angelini Industries, announced today the official opening of its Asian regional office in Singapore. Located within the Central Business District, this new office – its first in Asia – is positioned to be the firm’s regional base for biotech and healthtech innovation, as well as a physical touchpoint to aid deeper collaboration with key institutional partners and ecosystem leaders in Singapore and the broader Asian region.

Angelini Ventures manages €300 million evergreen capital with a focus to build and invest in early-stage companies that develop innovative ideas and solutions in biotech, digital health and life sciences. Since its establishment in October 2022, the venture capital firm has invested €125 million in 22 startups with the ability to shape the future of care across Europe, North America and Asia. One of Angelini Ventures’ portfolio companies is Singapore-headquartered biotechnology company Nuevocor, in which the venture capitalist co-led a US$45 million Series B financing in May 2025 to advance transformative treatment for genetic dilated cardiomyopathy. Nuevocor is Angelini Ventures’ first investment in Asia, and its first in the cardiovascular and gene therapy space.

Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, Chief Executive Officer, Angelini Industries, commented: "I am proud of what Angelini Ventures has accomplished in just three years—from an ambitious idea to a recognised international player in healthcare innovation investing. Today, opening our first office in Asia is not simply about establishing a physical presence; it represents a gateway to learn from the dynamic trends shaping the region and to accelerate our growth trajectory. Health is at the core of our Group's strategy, articulated through two complementary realities: Angelini Pharma, our pharmaceutical long-lasting business, where we are strengthening our Central Nervous System pipeline and scaling consumer healthcare, and Angelini Ventures, our corporate venture capital arm investing in transformative biotech solutions. This expansion in Singapore is a natural evolution of our commitment to making healthcare increasingly accessible and patient-centric on a global scale."

Paolo Di Giorgio, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Angelini Ventures, elaborated, “Asia is an attractive hub for life sciences and biotech innovation, clinical translation and product development. Governments across the region are partnering with the private sector to unlock new pools of investment capital to accelerate R&D and commercialisation. Strong policy support has also helped enhanced the region’s innovation capacity and talent pool. As a venture capital firm focused on biotech and healthtech, we want to be in the epicentre of this growth and Singapore is the ideal location to make it happen.”

The Singapore office will be helmed by Elia Stupka and supported by a global team of researchers, doctors, bankers, entrepreneurs, and pharma professionals, as well as an extensive network of key opinion leaders. Elia brings more than 20 years of executive experience in healthcare and life sciences across industry, academic and clinical settings. Prior to his industry career, Elia was a leading academic scientist in the genomics field internationally. He collaborated with Nobel Laureate Dr Sydney Brenner in 1991 to start Singapore’s first genomics laboratory at the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, which was also the country’s first major research institute.

Combining technical expertise with its data-driven knowledge, Angelini Ventures also designed and built an AI-powered platform – Angelini Ventures Intelligence Hub – that aggregates and analyses raw information relating to healthcare and life sciences startups worldwide and translates them into actionable intelligence for its investment team and partners.

Elia Stupka, Managing Director and Country Head, Singapore, Angelini Ventures, added, “The Angelini Ventures Intelligence Hub reflects our dedication to leveraging AI and data-driven innovation to shape the future of healthcare. It serves as the core of our data-driven approach to identifying high-potential ventures that align with our strategic vision and commitment to transformative healthcare solutions. Through our Singapore office, we aim to extend this digital capability to the broader investment and innovation ecosystem, expanding our network of investable ventures and driving the delivery of improved care.”

Partnership with Enterprise Singapore

Angelini Ventures will partner Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) to advance healthcare innovation from Singapore and strengthen market access between Asia and Europe. As part of this collaboration, a new venture boost programme, ‘Espresso Lab’, will be launched to provide selected Singapore-based biomedical1 startups with tailored mentorship, bespoke business development support, and access to critical data and industry insights.

Supported by EnterpriseSG’s Startup SG initiative, this programme will enhance startups’ market readiness, refine commercial strategies, and support their expansion into Europe and other international markets. This partnership with EnterpriseSG addresses ecosystem needs for more smart capital with a highly tailored investment readiness and mentoring programme. Smart capital partnerships extend beyond financial investments to provide comprehensive ecosystem support, leveraging global networks to connect startups with strategic partners, industry expertise, and additional funding opportunities.

Through this collaboration, Angelini Ventures, through Espresso Lab, can be anchored within the Singapore biomedical ecosystem, and connect with EnterpriseSG’s network of world-class Asian startups with European expertise, advisors and investors to create truly globally competitive ventures.

Cindy Khoo, Managing Director of EnterpriseSG, shared: “Singapore's biomedical startups are developing unique technologies that, with the right funding and technical expertise, can scale faster and deliver transformative impact to patients worldwide. We are excited to collaborate with Angelini Ventures to accelerate fundraising for these startups and catalyse their growth on the global stage. The establishment of Angelini Ventures’ Asia headquarters here is also a testament to Singapore’s role as a trusted partner in advancing the biomedical ecosystem and contributing to global innovation.”

Memorandum of Understanding with AI Singapore

Angelini Ventures will also collaborate with AI Singapore through a series of programmes to accelerate innovation and commercialisation of AI-driven solutions in the biomedical field. One of the areas of collaboration include joint pitch events for healthcare and biotech ventures leveraging AI technologies.

Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation, AI Singapore, said: “Partnering with Angelini Ventures represents a significant step towards our shared vision of integrating expertise, knowledge and entrepreneurial innovation to shape the future of AI in healthcare. As Singapore’s pioneering national AI programme, we have trained over 400 graduates across 17 cohorts, with more than 90% successfully placed in AI-related roles across the industry. We look forward to further empowering our local talent pool by creating more immersive, hands-on learning opportunities that enable them to translate AI solutions into meaningful real-world healthcare outcomes.”

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and HealthTech. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €125 million into 22 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Angelini Ventures’ BioTech portfolio includes Elkedonia, Therini Bio, Nuevocor, Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics, Freya Biosciences and Adcytherix. The Company’s Digital Health portfolio includes CoMind, Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis.

www.angeliniventures.com



About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, it represents a solid and diversified industrial entity employing around 5,600 people operating in 21 countries worldwide, with revenues of €1.6 billion. Angelini Industries operates in the Health, Industrial Technology and Consumer Goods sectors. Led by the Angelini family for over 100 years, the industrial group is distinguished by an investment strategy focused on growth, a governance model that combines the long-term vision of family-owned businesses with the practices of publicly listed companies, in-depth knowledge of markets and business sectors, and a commitment to promoting sustainable growth for people, communities, ecosystems, and the planet.

www.angeliniindustries.com



1 Biomedical sector constitutes biotech, medtech and digital healthtech businesses