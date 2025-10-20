Angelini Ventures Deepens Commitment to CoMind, a Neurotech Redefining Brain Monitoring, with Participation in $60 Million Round Bringing Total Funding to $102.5 Million

CoMind's optical brain sensing technology uses laser light delivered through a removable sensor to provide continuous, non-invasive brain monitoring without need for surgery

Advancing brain health is a strategic priority for Angelini Ventures; its early backing of CoMind has supported the translation of a novel concept to a promising product opportunity with the potential to deliver major benefits to patients

The follow-on investment builds on Angelini Ventures’ co-lead participation in CoMind’s 2023 Series A round reflecting continued confidence in the company’s breakthrough neurotechnology platform

Rome, Italy, 20 October 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and HealthTech, announces its participation in the latest $60 million funding round of CoMind, a UK-based neurotechnology company developing breakthrough optical sensing technology to revolutionise brain monitoring and treatment. The round was led by Plural, with participation from existing investors Angelini Ventures, Octopus Ventures and LocalGlobe, among others. To date, CoMind has raised a total of $102.5 million.

This follow-on investment builds on Angelini Ventures' co-lead participation in CoMind's 2023 Series A funding round of $27 million alongside Octopus Ventures and underscores Angelini Ventures' continued confidence in CoMind's technology platform and its potential to transform bedside brain monitoring.

The funds will support CoMind’s pursuit of regulatory approval in the United States for the company’s first product, CoMind One, the first device with the potential to non-invasively and continuously monitor brain blood flow, brain pressure, and other critical physiological parameters in a single measurement. In addition, the funds will enable completion of additional clinical trials, team expansion, and manufacturing partnerships.

CoMind One uses a low-power laser to transmit light through the scalp and skull into the brain tissue. The reflected signal is then combined with a second laser beam to create an interference pattern that is highly sensitive to the state of the brain. CoMind One is designed to measure three key brain health indicators simultaneously: cerebral blood flow, cerebral autoregulation, and intracranial pressure - something that has never been possible before. The technology also has the potential to measure cerebral oxygenation, cerebral metabolism and other critical physiological parameters, all without the need for surgery.

CoMind One will make this critical information about a patient's brain health easily and continually available at the bedside for the first time, allowing clinicians to make life-saving decisions. Further, by capturing extensive neurological information through a single sensor, CoMind's technology provides the hardware foundation to power future AI tools to analyse patterns, predict complications, and guide treatment decisions in real-time.

"The brain is our most important organ, but the monitoring of the brain at the bedside is totally inadequate and archaic," said James Dacombe, CoMind's founder and CEO. "CoMind’s products aim to give clinicians more information on the status of the brain to improve patient safety and outcomes.”

This technology is applicable to millions of patients across intensive care, surgery and other neuro-critical environments each year. Beyond intensive care, the technology shows promise to be used across the care continuum.

Elia Stupka, Managing Director of Angelini Ventures and board member of CoMind since its first financing round, said “This follow-on investment builds on the confidence we placed in CoMind's visionary team when we co-led its Series A round in 2023. What started as backing a bold idea is now evolving into a concrete opportunity to revolutionize brain monitoring with genuine patient impact. For Angelini Ventures, advancing brain health is a strategic priority, and CoMind represents the perfect complement to our biotech and drug discovery portfolio, bringing a revolutionary medtech solution that will have tangible impact on millions of patients.”

***

Notes to Editors

About CoMind

Headquartered in London, UK, CoMind develops breakthrough optical sensing technology to revolutionise brain monitoring and treatment. The company's mission is to make routine, safe, and easy brain health monitoring available across all clinical settings, from intensive care units to operating rooms. Learn more at CoMind.io.

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and HealthTech. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €125 million into 22 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Angelini Ventures’ BioTech portfolio includes Elkedonia, Therini Bio, Nuevocor, Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics, Freya Biosciences and Adcytherix. The Company’s Digital Health portfolio includes CoMind, Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis.

www.angeliniventures.com

About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over two billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.

www.angeliniindustries.com

Contacts

Angelini Ventures

Martina Palmese, Communications Coordinator

martina.palmese@angeliniventures.com

Media contacts for Italy - SEC Newgate Italia

Daniele Pinosa, daniele.pinosa@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3357233872

Fausta Tagliarini; fausta.tagliarini@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3476474513

Daniele Murgia; daniele.murgia@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3384330031

Media contacts outside Italy - MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Mark Swallow

angeliniventures@medistrava.com