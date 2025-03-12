NOTICE REGARDING THE OFFERING OF EUR 10m 2ND TRANCHE OF UAB “KVARTALAS” BONDS

UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).

The Issuer is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Final Terms of the second Tranche of the Issuer’s Bonds (ISIN LT0000411167) (the Final Terms) that were adopted in accordance with the Issuer’s Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 November 2024 (the Prospectus), Offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the amount of up to EUR 10m (subject to increase as provided for in the Final Terms) will be carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia under the following main terms (other terms applicable to the Offering are detailed in the Final Terms and Prospectus):

Nominal Value of a Bond – EUR 100; Issue Price of a Bond – EUR 103.8386; Final Maturity Date – 19 December 2026; Interest Rate – 8.00% (fixed) annually; Yield – 7.00% annually; Subscription channels – subscription by way of Nasdaq Auction through the Exchange Members (list https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/lt/members); Subscription Period – 13 March 2025 – 25 March 2025; Announcement of offering results – 26 March 2025; Payment Date – the settlement for the Bonds shall be carried out on the Issue Date (Delivery versus Payment).; Issue Date – 1 April 2025.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each prospective investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms (as may be updated) with attached relevant language summary. All aforementioned documents are attached herein and are published on the Issuer’s website at www.savarzele.lt/en/investment/





On behalf of the Issuer:

Ieva Antanaitytė-Genevičienė

General Manager

ieva.geneviciene@lordslb.lt





