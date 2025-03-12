FEBRUARY VOLUMES: PASSENGER GROWTH, FREIGHT DECREASE

INVESTOR NEWS no. 13 - 12 March 2025

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in February 2025 of 3.4m lane metres were 3.6% below 2024.

North Sea volumes were below 2024 due to lower automotive volumes and a slowdown in food exports to the UK from the Continent. Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 as capacity was adjusted to the increased competition in one corridor.

Channel volumes were below 2024 due to mainly one day less in the month owing to the leap year impact in 2024. Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were in February both above 2024.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 5.7% to 41.4m from 39.1m in 2024-23. The increase was 6.6% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in February 2025 was 13.6% below 2024 and up 4.1% adjusted for the sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen. The adjusted increase was driven by higher volumes on Strait of Gibraltar and Baltic Sea. The number of cars was 14.5% below 2024 and down 3.9% adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers increased 38.2% to 6.6m compared to 4.8m for 2024-23. The increase was 5.9% adjusted for route changes.





DFDS ferry volumes February Last-12-months Freight 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,054 3,546 3,418 -3.6% 41,247 39,124 41,365 5.7% Passenger 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Passengers, '000 211 331 286 -13.6% 4,008 4,752 6,566 38.2%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The March 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 11 April 2025 at around 10.00am CET.





