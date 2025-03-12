Press Release

Nokia and Canal+ Telecom expand and automate fiber network to bring broadband access to Caribbean

Canal+ deploys Nokia’s Lightspan fiber solution to accelerate Fiber-to-the-home rollouts and future-proof its fiber broadband network.

Nokia Fiber solution enables Canal+ to bring multi-gigabit broadband services to island communities, helping to close the digital divide, boost economic growth and drive global competitiveness.

Canal+ Telecom becomes the first operator in the Caribbean to deploy Nokia’s Altiplano solution for simplified network management and improved operational efficiency.



12 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that Canal+ Telecom, a subsidiary of Canal+ Group, which operates in Overseas Departments and Territories (DOM-TOM), will deploy its Lightspan and Altiplano solution to support the transformation of its fiber network across French Guiana and Guadeloupe. The deployment will help Canal+ Group establish a future-ready network capable of addressing the growing demand for more capacity. It will also help drive higher levels of automation in Canal+ Telecom’s network and service operations.

Canal+ will deploy Nokia's Lightspan Mini Optical Line Terminal (OLT) solution to help accelerate the roll out of Fiber-to-the Home (FTTH) services across the French Caribbean territories. With its compact footprint, the solution offers Canal+ Telecom a high-capacity, low-density fiber option ideal for island deployments and for serving areas with lower population density. Nokia’s Lightspan fiber solution allows Canal+ to future-proof its network and seamlessly evolve to 25G PON as needed.

Canal+ Telecom will also leverage Nokia’s Altiplano solution to manage its entire access network more effectively and achieve greater operational efficiencies. This solution allows Canal+ Telecom to optimize its network with automation features that can detect network anomalies faster, anticipate service-affecting issues before they occur, and improve network utilization.

“As the first operator in the Caribbean to adopt Nokia’s Altiplano platform, we are pioneering intelligent network automation that anticipates and resolves issues proactively, ensuring exceptional reliability and an elevated experience for our customers. We are thrilled to partner with Nokia to accelerate digital transformation across the Caribbean,” said Laurent Champouret, Head of Network and Fixed Access Engineering at Canal+Telecom.

“For the people and businesses of French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe, our deal with Canal+ Telecom demonstrates an important step towards a more connected future. Our mission is to deliver smarter, more reliable, secure, and future proof broadband networks for our customers and end users. This deal marks another step in our commitment to do that as we continue to equip our customers with innovative, fiber-based network solutions and broadband services,” said Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice-President, Network Infrastructure, Europe at Nokia.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: Nokia Altiplano Access Controller

Product Page: Nokia Lightspan fiber access nodes



About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About CANAL+ Group

Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognized worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries, and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. With a balance of exposure to mature and high-growth markets, CANAL+ is one of the largest media companies in Europe in terms of both revenues and subscribers, and the undisputed leader in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, CANAL+ operates one of the world’s largest short-form video streaming platforms with Dailymotion. As of December 2023, CANAL+ has 26,8 million subscribers worldwide, and a global audience of over 400 million monthly active users on its OTT and video streaming platforms.

About CANAL+ TELECOM

CANAL+ TELECOM, a subsidiary of CANAL+Group, is a telecommunications operator that provides internet and telephony offers named “CANALBOX Offers” to individuals and companies in the French Overseas Territories. Please visit canalbox.com for more information.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow Nokia on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube