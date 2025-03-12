Brazil Potash to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference March 17, 2025

MANAUS, Brazil, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing the largest potash fertilizer project in Brazil, announces that Mayo Schmidt, Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, taking place at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dan Point, Calif. March 16-18, 2025.

The fireside chat will be held on March 17, 2025, at 1:00PM PDT. Interested investors and other parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.brazilpotash.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available following the event.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

