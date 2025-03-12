PatchMD Introduces New GLP-1 Support Patches for Individuals on Weight Loss Medications

HENDERSON, NV, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PatchMD, a leading innovator in transdermal nutrient delivery, is excited to announce the launch of its new GLP-1 Support Patch Collection—a targeted solution designed to complement individuals using GLP-1 receptor agonist medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro for weight management. This new collection is available now at www.patchmd.com/glp-1-patches.html.



GLP-1 receptor agonists are transforming the landscape of medical weight loss, yet many individuals experience nutrient deficiencies and side effects such as nausea and appetite suppression. PatchMD’s topical patches provide an innovative way to supplement essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients without the need for pills or powders—ensuring optimal absorption and convenience.



Why PatchMD’s GLP-1 Patches? Unlike traditional oral supplements that pass through the digestive system, PatchMD’s GLP-1 patches deliver nutrients directly through the skin, bypassing potential gastrointestinal discomfort and absorption issues. This makes them an ideal choice for individuals experiencing nausea, reduced appetite, or other side effects commonly associated with GLP-1 medications.



PatchMD’s GLP-1 Support Collection includes:

Essential Nutrient Support – Formulated to replenish key vitamins and minerals for overall well-being.

– Formulated to replenish key vitamins and minerals for overall well-being. Nausea Relief Patch – Designed to help manage nausea, a common side effect of GLP-1 medications.

– Designed to help manage nausea, a common side effect of GLP-1 medications. Appetite Suppression Patch – Supports metabolic health and appetite control in a natural, balanced way.

– Supports metabolic health and appetite control in a natural, balanced way. Metabolism Plus Patch – Provides additional energy and metabolic support to complement weight management.

The Latest in GLP-1 Research & Innovation As a trusted name in transdermal supplementation, PatchMD remains at the forefront of scientific advancements in weight management support.

We recently published detailed insights on two next-generation GLP-1 medications, providing valuable information for individuals seeking the latest updates in the field:

Mazdutide: A Next-Gen GLP-1 Therapy – Learn about this novel GLP-1/GIP dual agonist and its potential benefits: www.patchmd.com/mazdutide.html.

CagriSema: The Future of Weight Loss Medications – A deep dive into CagriSema and how it compares to existing treatments: www.patchmd.com/what-is-cagrisema.html.

About PatchMD PatchMD is a leader in transdermal supplement technology, offering a variety of vitamin patches that bypass the digestive system for superior absorption. Our patches are lactose-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making them an excellent option for those with dietary restrictions. By providing an easy, effective, and hassle-free way to get essential nutrients,

PatchMD empowers individuals to take charge of their health with science-backed supplementation.



For more information about PatchMD’s GLP-1 Support Patches, visit www.patchmd.com.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/patchmd-introduces-new-glp-1-support-patches-for-individuals-on-weight-loss-medications/