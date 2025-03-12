Bitget Wallet Launches 1 Million BGB Onchain Staking Pool with 5% APY

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has launched a new 1 million BGB staking pool, offering users a fixed 5% APY. This expansion enhances BGB's role in the onchain ecosystem, providing a secure and independent way for users to earn passive income while maintaining full control of their assets.

Users can participate in the staking program through the Bitget Wallet app by navigating to the finance section and confirming their stake. The program features a 90-day lock-up period, with a maximum individual staking limit of 2,000 BGB. Earnings update in real time throughout the staking period. With a limited allocation available on a first-come, first-served basis, this initiative builds on the success of Bitget Wallet's previous staking program, reinforcing the demand for decentralized yield solutions.

Beyond staking, BGB continues to expand its role within the Bitget Wallet ecosystem, supporting decentralized trading, payments, and multi-chain gas fee coverage. As a multi-chain gas token, BGB removes the need to manage multiple gas tokens across different blockchains, streamlining onchain interactions. Staking BGB also enables users to earn rewards and qualify for project airdrops, while VIP holders gain exclusive benefits through Bitget Wallet's growing PayFi ecosystem . These features further integrate DeFi earnings with real-world spending opportunities.

"We remain committed to expanding BGB's use cases while delivering stable and secure earning opportunities," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By growing our staking program and strengthening BGB’s ecosystem, we aim to make decentralized finance more accessible and rewarding for all users."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com