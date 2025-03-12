Green Thumb Industries Unveils Third Annual Social Impact Report

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries , today released its third annual Social Impact Report. The 2024 Social Impact Report documents and celebrates Green Thumb's continued efforts to drive progress across four key pillars of the Company's "Growing For Good" program — Community Engagement, Inclusion & Belonging, Restorative Justice, and Environmental Stewardship. The full report can be viewed at www.gtigrows.com/social-impact-report .

"The ‘Growing For Good’ program is not simply a philanthropic arm of Green Thumb; it's a reflection of our entire culture and our shared responsibility to give back to the communities we serve," said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "The team made great strides in 2024 toward creating meaningful change across each of our pillars – from expungement clinics and volunteer drives to dog adoptions and voter registration events. Alongside our incredible partners, we are leaving a real, lasting positive impact across our communities that will only grow in the years to come."

In 2024, Green Thumb blended culture, community and cannabis to advocate for social justice reform and create a more inclusive industry rooted in positivity. The Company's team of over 4,800 employees demonstrated unwavering dedication to accomplish the following outcomes for Green Thumb and their communities:

Community Engagement: Through Green Thumb's retail initiatives, First Day Profits and Round Up , the Company raised more than $1.6 million for over a dozen organizations involved in important initiatives such as seeking to end the War on Drugs ( Students for Sensible Drug Policy ), advocating for cannabis criminal justice reform ( Last Prisoner Project ), promoting voter registration ( HeadCount ), and many other efforts toward social change.

Green Thumb team members consistently volunteer within their communities at mission-driven nonprofits. In 2024, Green Thumb team members totaled 250+ volunteer hours, and over 12,500 items were gathered nationwide at RISE Dispensary donation drives. In 2025, the Company will explore new ways to help build and shape an industry that prioritizes environmental stewardship, restorative justice, inclusion and belonging, and community engagement. To learn more about Green Thumb's "Growing For Good" program and its collection of community-oriented initiatives, please visit https://www.gtigrows.com/ .

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities, 102 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com .

