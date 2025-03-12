“Get [There] Safe” Campaign by MADD Canada, Uber Canada and Diageo Canada Helps Torontonians Make Safe Choices This St. Patrick’s Day

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, MADD Canada, Uber Canada and Diageo Canada are launching the national Get [There] Safe campaign in Toronto to reduce the risk of impaired driving. From March 14 at 9 a.m. to March 17 at 11:59 p.m., coasters featuring a promo code for 25% off Uber rides up to $10 will be distributed in bars and restaurants across the city, offering patrons an easy and affordable way to secure a safe ride—no matter where the night takes them.

“The consequences of impaired driving are devastating and permanent,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “By providing a simple and convenient way for people to choose a safe ride, we can help prevent tragedies before they happen.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis, and/or drug-related crashes. The Get [There] Safe campaign reminds people that with more transportation options available than ever before, it is easier to make responsible choices and keep roads safer for everyone.

“While getting a ride home has never been easier, impaired driving accounts for about one in four road deaths in Canada . In partnership with MADD Canada and Diageo Canada, we can bring that number to zero,” said Michael van Hemmen, General Manager of Canada Mobility for Uber. “ Ridesharing has been a critical tool in the fight against impaired driving. When people have access to more transportation options like Uber, they’re empowered to make safer choices. This St. Patrick’s Day, we urge Torontonians: wherever the night takes you, plan to get there safely.”

“As we gear up for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, we are excited to join forces with MADD Canada and Uber Canada on this effort to educate people and raise awareness about preventing impaired driving,” said Jodi Rumble, General Manager, Diageo Canada. “We are committed to help save lives and encourage Torontonians to plan ahead and celebrate responsibly.”

MADD Canada is urging Ontarians to:

Always plan ahead so they know how they are getting home safely;

Never drive a car, boat, snowmobile, ATV, or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver they suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA