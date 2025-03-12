iHerb Announces Planned Retirement of COO Miriee Chang

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb, one of the world’s leading online retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced the planned retirement of Chief Operating Officer Miriee Chang. To ensure a seamless transition and build upon her legacy of operational excellence, iHerb has engaged Wakefield Talabisco, a premier executive search firm, to identify a dynamic and experienced successor.

Miriee Chang will remain in her role until a new COO is appointed, providing invaluable continuity during the transition period.

“Miriee’s decade of transformative leadership has been instrumental in iHerb’s global expansion and operational strength,” said Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb. “Her strategic vision and relentless dedication have positioned iHerb as a global leader in the health and wellness space. We are deeply grateful for her contributions and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”

During her tenure, Chang spearheaded significant advancements in iHerb’s global supply chain and logistics, solidifying the company’s international footprint by reducing transportation costs, and expanding its operational reach.

She led the development of a highly efficient and scalable fulfillment network while driving strategic third-party logistics expansion. Her efforts in establishing robust ocean freight management operations have strengthened the Company’s supply chain resilience. Throughout global challenges, including the pandemic, she provided steadfast leadership to ensure uninterrupted service to customers. Additionally, her expertise in regulatory compliance has facilitated the Company’s cross-border e-commerce operations.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to contribute to iHerb’s remarkable growth and innovation over the past ten years,” said Miriee Chang. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in iHerb’s continued success. I look forward to supporting a smooth transition and watching the company thrive in the years to come.”

About iHerb

