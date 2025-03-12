ISC Launches Employee Share Purchase Plan

Provides a mechanism for employees to participate in the future upside of the Company

Further enhances ISC’s overall compensation package to attract and retain top talent

Plan to be rolled out to Canada-based and Ireland-based employees



REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of an Employee Share Purchase Plan in Canada (Employee Share Ownership Plan in Ireland) (referred to collectively as the "ESPP"), allowing employees to purchase shares in ISC on the TSX and participate in the future upside of the Company as it executes on its goal to double the size of the Company on a revenue and adjusted EBITDA basis by 2028.

Shawn Peters, President and CEO, commented, “We are introducing the ESPP to help employees enhance their involvement in ISC’s growth. We are excited to introduce a plan that will cultivate a greater sense of ownership and strengthen the alignment of employees with ISC’s long-term goals. Now, employees can more effectively participate in our shared success as we continue to execute on our strategy."

Some of the key benefits of the ESPP are:

Employees in Canada will be able to contribute a portion of their eligible earnings, complemented by an ISC match, in accordance with the plan terms.

Employees in Ireland will have the choice to join a share participation scheme, within the meaning of applicable Irish tax laws, which provides employee tax benefits, in lieu of the Company matching employee contributions.

The plan will be rolled out on March 19, 2025 for ISC’s Canada-based employees and on April 2, 2025 for ISC’s Ireland-based employees.

The plan will be rolled out on March 19, 2025 for ISC's Canada-based employees and on April 2, 2025 for ISC's Ireland-based employees.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to the launch of the ESPP and anticipated benefits. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in economic, market and business conditions and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and ISC’s audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

