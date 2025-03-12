QuestionPro and MarketCulture Partner to Help Companies Drive Customer-Centricity and Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services, and MarketCulture, a leading provider of employee and customer engagement tools and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration empowers companies to build and sustain a customer-centric culture, a crucial driver of customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business growth.

This partnership integrates MarketCulture's proven MRI Benchmark methodology with QuestionPro's robust employee engagement platform. This synergy provides a seamless solution for organizations to gather, analyze, and act on employee feedback, uncovering blind spots that hinder growth and performance. This integrated approach empowers businesses to leverage employee insights, facilitate problem-solving, and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"This partnership represents a significant leap forward in aligning employee engagement with customer satisfaction – the vital missing link," said Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO of QuestionPro. "Together with MarketCulture, we are empowering organizations to create a positive feedback loop that benefits both employees and their customers, driving sustainable growth."

MarketCulture's MRI Benchmark offers a comprehensive and continuous assessment solution for collecting feedback from employees to identifying areas for improvement, and driving business success with a focus on customer-centricity. Validated and used by companies globally, including industry leaders like Toyota, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra, Vodafone, Abbott, Wright Medical Group, and Westpac, the MRI Benchmark has a proven track record of increasing growth, business performance and profitability.

Key Benefits of the Integrated Solution:

Benchmark Against the World's Best : Allows precise insights into an organization's strengths and weaknesses to enable targeted improvements.

: Allows precise insights into an organization's strengths and weaknesses to enable targeted improvements. Employee-Driven Customer Insights: Facilitates the collection of actionable employee feedback on improving customer interactions, fostering a culture of collaboration between internal teams and customer-facing operations.

Facilitates the collection of actionable employee feedback on improving customer interactions, fostering a culture of collaboration between internal teams and customer-facing operations. Enhanced Customer Experience (CX): Empowers engaged employees to contribute innovative ideas that directly impact customer satisfaction, leading to a more personalized and effective service experience.

Empowers engaged employees to contribute innovative ideas that directly impact customer satisfaction, leading to a more personalized and effective service experience. Data-Driven Decision Making: Enables leaders to make informed decisions by gaining feedback directly from employees to identify strategic improvements that will reduce risk and drive growth.

Enables leaders to make informed decisions by gaining feedback directly from employees to identify strategic improvements that will reduce risk and drive growth. Continuous Improvement Loop: Fosters a feedback-driven environment where employees play a central role in designing better processes, products, and services for customers.



"We have demonstrated that employees are the key to unlocking exceptional customer experiences through a strengthened corporate culture,” said Sean Crichton-Browne of MarketCulture. “By integrating their voices into the CX strategy, businesses can achieve unprecedented growth and higher levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty."

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services, empowering companies to make data-driven decisions. Its comprehensive platform encompasses surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX), and workforce/employee experience software. QuestionPro also offers polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization tools. Serving clients from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, QuestionPro provides insights into customers, employees, and the market. With offices across the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, the UAE, and India, QuestionPro offers 24/7 support. Learn more at https://www.questionpro.com/us/

About MarketCulture:

MarketCulture is a global leader in helping organizations build and strengthen their customer centricity through a methodology that has been proven to work with over 1,000 companies worldwide. Their advanced solutions help leaders measure and act on their most important business drivers. By providing actionable insights, MarketCulture empowers businesses to build stronger customer relationships and employee satisfaction that achieve exponential growth. Learn more at https://marketculture.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f39dc2-714b-4359-9fac-fa224ff32726