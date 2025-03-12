YPrime Earns Prestigious EcoVadis Rating, Strengthening Commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Clinical Research

MALVERN, Pa., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced it has earned a top-tier EcoVadis rating and medal, solidifying its position among the industry’s most responsible and sustainable organizations. YPrime ranked in the top 35 percent globally, placing it ahead of the majority of 157,000 companies assessed worldwide. This marks a 27-point increase from the previous year, underscoring YPrime’s significant progress in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.

“Sustainability in clinical research is no longer optional—it’s an expectation,” said Otis Johnson, PhD, MPA, Co-Founder & Principal Consultant, Trial Equity. “Clinical trial sponsors expect partners to demonstrate environmental, social, and governance leadership as part of their selection criteria. YPrime’s leadership in this area indicates that the Company is not only advancing eCOA, IRT, and eConsent but also fostering innovation that is ethical, inclusive, and responsible.”





Otis Johnson, PhD, MPA

Co-Founder & Principal Consultant, Trial Equity

“Sustainability in clinical research is no longer optional—it’s an expectation.”

In addition to collaborating with EcoVadis, YPrime demonstrates its commitment to ESG excellence through a number of comprehensive initiatives. The company enforces a Sustainable Procurement Policy, ensuring ethical standards and human rights across its supply chain while implementing responsible device recycling programs globally. Environmental sustainability is ingrained in YPrime's culture, with mandatory annual training for all personnel. The company is developing an ambitious carbon management plan aligned with Paris Agreement targets and enhancing procurement to prioritize energy efficiency and sustainable lifecycle management.

“YPrime’s latest EcoVadis rating and our receipt of an EcoVadis medal is more than just an achievement—it’s a signal to the industry that we are taking bold action to drive meaningful change in the clinical trial ecosystem,” added Jim Corrigan, CEO of YPrime. “As ESG performance continues to be a defining factor in vendor selection, we are proud to lead the way in demonstrating how cutting-edge technology and sustainability can work together to meet the demands of tomorrow’s clinical trials.”

A 2024 signatory to the UN Global Compact, YPrime combines ethical labor practices and sustainability initiatives with industry-leading clinical trial technology. The company's eCOA and IRT solutions launch studies 50% faster than industry average, while innovations like glucometer/eCOA integration, a tender swollen joint count (TSJC) assessment, and AI-powered translation tools advance global patient care—achievements recently recognized with Everest Group's Trailblazer award for Clinical Trial Patient Engagement Products.

About YPrime

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and quality. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances patient compliance with an intuitive app and easy-to-use design, streamlines site workflows through a powerful eCOA portal, integrates seamlessly with connected devices, and supports sponsors with real-time dashboards for better decision-making. A pre-validated and configurable eCOA platform delivers study startup 47% faster than industry benchmarks, with AI-supported localization that accelerates globalization. Delivering ~50% faster IRT startup times, eConsent that drives engagement, and quality metrics 55% above industry standards, YPrime is trusted by top pharma leaders and emerging biotech companies alike. With nearly two decades of experience, solutions in 250+ languages, and support in 100+ countries, YPrime is your partner in solving for certainty. Visit www.yprime.com or email marketing@yprime.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted, and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 180 countries. EcoVadis’ global platform helps businesses assess their sustainability performance across the global value chain, and evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Media Contact

Grazia Mohren

Vice President, Marketing, YPrime

marketing@yprime.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81be29ff-b04b-42a6-91d2-9ab3bd49f68a