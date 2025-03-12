Asia Broadband Announces Shareholder Tours Of The New Etzatlan Gold and Silver Ore Processing Plant Scheduled To Begin May 1st

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will be conducting shareholder tours on-site at its new gold and silver processing facility in Etzatlan, Mexico. The tours are scheduled to run between May 1 to May 16 dependent upon registration demand. The Company will be releasing a registration link for interested parties to enter their names into a draw to participate in the tours. The individuals selected for the tours will be notified well in advance to plan their own travel and accommodations.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our new processing facility on-site to our shareholders. This will be a major milestone achievement for AABB and will mark the beginning of a new growth phase for our operations," stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.aabbgmine2token.com

www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054

