Andrew Northwall Joins Louder.ai as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louder.ai, the groundbreaking programmatic advertising platform that enables real-time crowdfunding to amplify impactful messages, is proud to announce Andrew Northwall's appointment as its new Chief Strategy Officer.

A seasoned technology executive, entrepreneur, engineer, and political strategist, Northwall brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of media, technology, and politics. His expertise in digital infrastructure, strategic operations, and voter engagement will further propel Louder.ai as the premier platform for organizations looking to extend the reach of their advertising through targeted, crowdfunded amplification.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Andrew Northwall, a true force in electronic media and political strategy, as the Chief Strategy Officer of Louder.ai,” said Dr. Keith Ablow, co-founder of Louder.ai. “Andrew’s knowledge, experience, and instincts will help Louder.ai solidify its position as a groundbreaking advertising technology that can be a determining factor in winning political races, branding and expanding charities, and getting the word out about game-changing companies.”

Louder.ai’s patented technology allows viewers of its advertisements to contribute funds—whether one dollar or thousands—to increase the reach of messages that resonate with them. This innovation has already empowered political campaigns, charities, documentaries, and transformative companies to break through traditional advertising limitations, generating millions of additional impressions by leveraging real-time crowdfunding from engaged audiences.

Northwall’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Louder.ai as it continues to disrupt the digital advertising space.

A Proven Leader in Media & Technology

Before joining Louder.ai, Northwall played a key role in shaping the conservative digital media landscape. He advised the social media platform Parler before assuming a leadership position at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG), where he served as Chief Operating Officer from December 2021 to September 2024. At TMTG, Northwall oversaw operations of Truth Social and led the development of Truth+, navigating complex digital challenges while successfully taking TMTG public on Nasdaq under the symbol $DJT. His tenure cemented the company as a formidable force in alternative media.

Beyond TMTG, Northwall has remained deeply involved in the tech sector, advising startups in artificial intelligence, digital media, and communications. His strategic insight has made him a sought-after consultant for businesses, government entities, political campaigns, and PACs, helping them harness technology to drive engagement, operational efficiency, and growth.

Now, as Chief Strategy Officer of Louder.ai, Northwall will leverage his unmatched expertise in digital advertising, political strategy, and emerging technologies to expand the platform’s impact.

About Louder.ai

Louder.ai is a patented, disruptive programmatic advertising platform that enables real-time crowdfunding to amplify the reach of any advertisement. By allowing engaged viewers to fund the expansion of messages they support, Louder.ai empowers political campaigns, nonprofits, and businesses to extend their reach across thousands of websites, unlocking millions of additional impressions. With cutting-edge hyper-targeting capabilities, Louder.ai is revolutionizing the way organizations engage with audiences and maximize their advertising impact.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tiffany Bartholomew

Tiffany@louder.ai