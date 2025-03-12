LadRx Corporation, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum March 13th

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LadRx Corporation (OTCQB: LADX) (“LadRx” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on research and development of life-saving cancer therapeutics, is pleased to announce that Stephen Snowdy, PhD, CEO, will present live at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 13th, 2025

DATE: March 13th

TIME: 3:00 PM Easter Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3DMeJeK

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 13-14th, 17th-18th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Aldoxorubicin, a tumor-targeted form of the billion-dollar-drug doxorubicin brought back to LadRx for completion of development and registration

Process initiated to gain approval of aldoxorubicin under FDA Section 505(b)(2)

Company expects only one animal study and no human studies needed for approval of aldoxorubicin under 505(b)(2), ready for pre-NDA within 6-8 months of funding

First-in-class highly active anti-tumor drug LADR-7 advanced to Phase IA readiness

About Aldoxorubicin

Aldoxorubicin is a rationally engineered cytotoxic which combines doxorubicin, a widely used chemotherapeutic agent, with a novel linker molecule that binds in inactive form to circulating albumin, the most abundant protein in the bloodstream. Protein-hungry tumors concentrate albumin, which facilitates the delivery of the chemotoxin to tumor sites. In the acidic environment of the tumor, but not the neutral environment of healthy tissues, doxorubicin is released in active form. Typically, doxorubicin is delivered systemically and is highly toxic, which limits its dose to a level below its maximum therapeutic benefit. Doxorubicin also is associated with many side effects, especially the potential for damage to heart muscle at cumulative doses greater than 450 mg/m2. Using this acid-sensitive linker technology, aldoxorubicin delivers greater doses of doxorubicin (3 ½ to 4 times). To date, there has been no evidence of clinically significant effects of aldoxorubicin on heart muscle, even at cumulative doses of the drug well in excess of 5,000 mg/m2. Aldoxorubicin is the first-ever single agent to show superiority over doxorubicin in a randomized clinical trial in first-line soft tissue sarcoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether the company will be able to secure new financing to fund its operations and clinical programs, or receive clearance from the FDA of its 505(b)(2) application for Aldoxorubicin. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only LadRx’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of LadRx’s control. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by LadRx with the SEC, including disclosures under the heading “Risk Factors,” and current reports filed since the date of the LadRx’s most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to LadRx on the date the statements are first published. LadRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation (OTCQB: LADX) is a biopharmaceutical company developing new therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. LadRx Corporation’s website is www.ladrxcorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

