Premion Selects Compliant to Improve Programmatic Media Curation Using Advanced Data Integrity Tools

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premion , a leading premium advertising solution for regional and local advertisers, has integrated Compliant ’s advanced data integrity signals into its Octillion demand-side platform (DSP). As advertisers prioritize data quality alongside media and creative quality, there is increasing demand for signals that bolster responsible and effective targeting capabilities.

Compliant is the first company to offer independent verification of supply-side data standards worldwide. By integrating Compliant's data integrity signals, Octillion enables advertisers to buy inventory from publishers with better data practices. In a data-driven and highly regulated industry, this reduces risk, avoids waste and improves campaign outcomes.

"Premion powered by Octillion DSP is committed to empowering local and mid-market advertisers in today's privacy-conscious society," said Gabe Greenberg, Co-Founder of Octillion Media and Chief Strategy Officer of Premion. "As one of the first DSPs to activate advanced data integrity signals, our partnership with Compliant sets a new standard for transparency and quality in digital advertising. We are excited to support Compliant in building a more responsible and accountable advertising future."

With data integrity scores for over 90% of digital publishers worldwide by media spend (96% in the US), Compliant is the de facto industry standard for data integrity in digital advertising. Through this partnership, Octillion introduces a new bias towards quality media, helping advertisers and agencies curate impressions from publishers with better data practices, filtering out low-value, higher-risk inventory.

"The industry is shifting from an era dominated by cheap reach and CTRs to an era where media buyers prioritize data integrity in the continuous search for media and data quality,” said Jamie Barnard, Co-Founder and CEO of Compliant. "The availability of our signals in the Octillion DSP isn’t just a win for their clients; this partnership will raise standards across the media value chain, establishing data integrity as a critical metric alongside viewability and brand safety."

About Premion

Launched in 2016 by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), Premion is an industry-leading premium CTV/OTT advertising platform for regional and local advertisers. Gray Television, Inc. acquired a minority stake in Premion in 2020. With directly sourced inventory from 125+ premium publishers, Premion delivers transparency and brand safety, making it easy for advertisers to target and reach engaged audiences at scale. A 14-time CTV industry award-winner, Premion was recognized in 2023 with the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Data, the Cynopsis Measure Up Award for Outstanding Brand Safety Strategy, and the ITVT Award for Achievement in Advanced Advertising. In 2022, Premion won the Cynopsis Model D Awards for Outstanding Local Advertising Solution and the Best of the Best Award for Best Ad Tech Solution. The Company has earned the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG). For more information, visit www.premion.com.

About Compliant

Compliant is a leading provider of data integrity signals in digital advertising, offering tech solutions, data, and actionable insights to brands, agencies and publishers. The company assesses data integrity across owned and paid media, delivering benchmarks by market, category, and brand. By prioritizing quality media and real audiences, Compliant helps advertisers reduce waste, avoid risk, and improve campaign effectiveness. Data integrity is quickly becoming a media standard, and Compliant is leading the charge. Led by industry veterans Elliot Bell (formerly of Facebook), Magid Souhami (formerly of P&G), and Jamie Barnard (formerly of Unilever), the founding team offers expertise in media, technology, digital governance, and data compliance. Compliant is a strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and works closely with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Learn more at www.compliant.global .