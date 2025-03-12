Survey: Nearly one-third of employees have felt excluded or marginalized at work in the last five years

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today released its latest study, “The Inclusion Report: Traliant’s Inclusivity Pulse Survey.” Based on responses from over 500 full-time U.S. employees, the study examines inclusion today and how organizations can create environments where all employees feel valued, engaged and empowered to contribute to sustainable success.

The report found that a majority of employers and employees prioritize inclusion as a critical driver of retention, innovation and business performance. However, findings reveal a gap between intent and impact: while many employers recognize the importance of inclusion, nearly a third (31%) of employees reported feeling excluded or marginalized at work in the past five years.

“Inclusion efforts rooted in anti‑discrimination practices are legal and necessary for organizations to make employees feel valued, engaged and empowered to contribute to the long-term growth and resiliency,” said Casey Heck, Senior Vice President of HR at Traliant. “By identifying and addressing gaps in workplace culture that cause some employees to feel excluded, businesses can strengthen workplace collaboration to realize the full potential of their workforce in achieving business goals.”

The report reinforces the need for organizations to prioritize anti-discriminatory training that meets the requirements of the new administration and provides employees and managers with the skills to build an inclusive environment that fosters improved workplace decision-making, workflows and trust.

Survey highlights:

Nearly all employees (99%) value a workplace where everyone feels included.

Among employees who reported feeling excluded or marginalized in the last five years, millennials experienced the highest rates (36%), while Gen X had the lowest (22%).

More than half (55%) of employees who felt excluded or marginalized considered leaving their job.

Inclusive training matters: Among employees at companies offering training to all staff, only 29% reported feeling excluded or marginalized, compared to 47% at organizations providing training only to managers.

Conflict resolution (60%) and active listening (56%) were identified as the two most common topics covered in inclusivity training.



For complete survey findings and details, read the full report here.

Methodology

The independent market research firm Researchscape conducted this survey. Respondents were 529 U.S. workers from organizations with more than 100 employees. The survey was conducted in December 2024.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.